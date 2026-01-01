County schedules virtual public hearings on affordable housing, community development needs

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Snohomish County invites all interested individuals to provide feedback on local community needs for affordable housing, public facilities, infrastructure, public services and fair housing to be funded with 2026 federal grant funds — and on 2024 grant performance.

Snohomish County, in consortium with 18 cities and towns in the County, receives approximately $5 million in federal funds each year under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) and Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) programs. The grant funds help support local affordable housing, public facilities and infrastructure, and public service projects that benefit low- to moderate-income people and neighborhoods in Snohomish County.

The use of these grant funds is guided by a five-year 2025-2029 Consolidated Plan, which establishes goals based on community needs. Each year, Snohomish County, as lead agency of the consortium, is required to develop an Action Plan for use of these funds. The 2026 Action Plan will cover the period between July 1, 2026, and June 30, 2027.

Two virtual public hearings are scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

For more information and directions on how to participate in the public hearings, visit Consolidated Plan for 2025-2029

Snohomish County will also accept written comments. Comments may be sent to Debra May at debra.may@snoco.org or by mail at Snohomish County Human Services Department – OHCD, 3000 Rockefeller Ave., M/S 305, Everett, WA 98201.

For more information, to request a reasonable accommodation or to request a foreign language interpreter, contact Debra May, Human Services Department at 425-388-3264 or at debra.may@snoco.org.

The mission of the Snohomish County Human Services Department is to help all persons meet their basic needs and develop their potential by providing timely, effective human services and building community. The Housing & Community Services Division administers a wide range of programs that provide affordable housing, community development and services to low-income and homeless persons.