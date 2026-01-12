Deadline to submit forms for City Traffic Calming Program Jan. 30

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The City of Edmonds is requesting public input on its 2026 Traffic Calming Program, with forms due by Jan. 30.

In 2026, this annual program has funding budgeted to address speeding concerns and/or reduce cut-through traffic on any street where a problem can be documented.

The program consists of a three-phase process:

1. Petition and review for qualification

2. Education/enforcement

3. Installation of traffic calming devices

For a location to be considered, both a Citizen Action Request and Neighborhood Petition Form need to be submitted to the City. The petition must have supporting signatures from at least eight different households within the neighborhood.

Both forms can be found at this link.

City staff will evaluate each petition and determine if it qualifies for the Traffic Calming Program. Projects deemed qualified will be prioritized and pursued based on available funding.

In past years, the program has funded the installation of speed radar feedback signs, signing and pavement marking. Alternative solutions may be considered depending on location and the traffic concern.

In order for your street to be considered for the program, submit the forms by Jan. 30 to Bertrand Hauss, transportation Engineer either by email to bertrand.hauss@edmondswa.gov or mail to:

Mr. Bertrand Hauss

City of Edmonds – Transportation Engineer

121 5th Ave. N. Edmonds, WA 98020