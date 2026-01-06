Deposit your pennies at the Edmonds Food Bank: Winter Open House Jan. 10

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds Food Bank is launching its “Deposit Your Pennies at the Food Bank” drive, and invites the community to help turn spare change into meaningful impact at its Winter Open House from 2-4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10.

As the minting of pennies has ceased, community members of all ages are encouraged to bring their pennies (all coins are welcome) to support food bank programs during the winter months, when the need for food assistance remains high.

The Winter Open House offers a first-hand look at the food bank’s work and impact. Guests can:

• Tour the food bank with the Executive Director Casey Davis

• Help bag oats and rice for the upcoming food distribution

• Learn more about Thrive Together: A Capital Campaign to Build a New Edmonds Food Bank

• Explore opportunities to volunteer, donate and engage with food bank programs

Event details:

Edmonds Food Bank

828 Caspers Street L100

Edmonds

Friday, Jan. 10

2-4 p.m.