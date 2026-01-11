Discover dramatic world of plant propagation at Jan. 26 Floretum Garden Club meeting

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Join the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club for “Slow Burn: A Propagation Journey by Seed and Spore” Monday, Jan. 27 in Edmonds City Hall’s third-floor Brackett Room.

The business meeting starts at 10:30 a.m. and the speaker begins around 11:15 a.m.

Speaker Del Brummet, head gardener at Elisabeth Miller Botanical Garden, will discuss the dramatic world of seed and spore propagation, where fire, cold and time may unlock seeds and spore from dormancy. Through lessons learned at the Botanical Garden, home to Pacific Northwest natives and rare exotic plants, this class explores practical methods to propagate plants at home.

Brummet, who also on the Northwest Horticultural Society board, started his career in horticulture working in a seed research lab studying Washington’s Garry Oak Prairie ecosystems. He holds a bachelor of science in biology at the University of Washington.