Sponsor spotlight: Discover flight patterns at the Lynnwood Event Center

If you have ever paused to watch birds lift into the air or followed the delicate movement of butterflies in spring, a new art exhibit at the Lynnwood Event Center offers a chance to experience that same sense of motion and wonder through art.

Flight Patterns: The Art and Motion of Winged Life opens Jan. 14, 2026, and will be on display through June 22. The exhibit brings together more than 45 works by 29 artists, all inspired by the elegance, energy, and symbolism of winged life in motion. From birds in flight to butterflies mid transformation, the artwork explores themes of freedom, migration, resilience and connection.

Visitors will see a wide variety of artistic styles and materials throughout the exhibit. Mediums include glass mosaic, charcoal, watercolor, pen and ink, stainless steel, photography, wood and more. Each piece offers a unique interpretation of movement and form, making the exhibit engaging whether you are an art enthusiast or simply curious to see something new.

One of the most interactive moments of the exhibit will happen during the Spring Meet the Artists Reception on Tuesday, April 14, from 6-8 pm. Artist Alexandra Nason will lead a live installation of modular aluminum butterflies, created with help from the community. Guests will be invited to decorate individual butterfly pieces, which Nason will assemble throughout the evening into a growing, collaborative artwork.

Flight Patterns: The Art and Motion of Winged Life is open to the public Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., with additional evening and weekend viewing available when the building is open for public events. Because the Lynnwood Event Center also hosts meetings, conferences and community events, visitors are encouraged to call ahead at 425-778-7155 to confirm the exhibit is open before stopping by.

Whether you are looking for a quiet midday art break or a reason to attend a community reception this spring, Flight Patterns offers an opportunity to see winged life through fresh and inspiring perspectives.