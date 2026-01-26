District automotive students take top honors at regional SkillsUSA competition

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Students enrolled in the Edmonds School District Automotive Training Program’s Hot Rod High School Club earned the following awards at the recent regional SkillsUSA competition:
Automotive Service
1st Place: Ronin West – Meadowdale High School
2nd Place: Vasil Savchuk – Meadowdale High School
3rd Place: Isaac Popich – Lynnwood High School
Automotive Maintenance
2nd Place: Henry Hagen – Meadowdale High School
The inter-district Automotive Training Program is housed at Meadowdale High School.
