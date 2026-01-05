Reminder: Economic Alliance Snohomish County hosting tax preparedness workshop Jan. 13

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Join Economic Alliance Snohomish County for its next virtual Coffee Chat on Tuesday, Jan. 13. The topic is “Tax Preparedness: Planning Ahead in a Changing Tax Landscape.”

Tax policy plays a critical role in shaping how communities, employers and public agencies plan for the future. As tax structures, funding mechanisms, and economic conditions continue to evolve, understanding how to prepare — and adapt — has never been more important.

This conversation will explore how tax preparedness influences long-term planning, regional resilience and economic stability. Panelists will discuss emerging tax trends, the implications for workforce and infrastructure investments, and what proactive planning looks like in today’s changing fiscal environment.

The event is free to attend but registration is required to receive a Zoom link. Learn more and register here.