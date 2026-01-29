Economic Alliance virtual Coffee Chat Feb. 10 to address health care changes impacting workforce

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Economic Alliance Snohomish County (EASC) is hosting a virtual Coffee Chat Tuesday, Feb. 10 on “Healthcare in Flux: What Employers and Workers Need to Know Now.” The event is focused on how evolving health care coverage, costs and policies are shaping Snohomish County’s workforce and business environment.

According to a news release, this Coffee Chat is designed for employers, Human Resources professionals, workforce partners, educators and community leaders seeking a clearer understanding of health care trends and their impact on Snohomish County’s workforce and business environment. These impacts include workforce participation, recruitment and retention, and long-term economic resilience.

The conversation will bring together perspectives from the public health insurance marketplace and employer-sponsored benefit providers to explore current coverage trends, affordability challenges and practical considerations for employers planning ahead and workers accessing care.

“Health care access and affordability have become critical workforce and economic development issues,” said Ray Stephanson, president & CEO of Economic Alliance Snohomish County. “By bringing public and private perspectives together, this Coffee Chat will help employers and workers better understand what’s changing and how those decisions impact our regional economy.”

The event is free to join, and will take place from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Feb. 10 via Zoom. To receive the Zoom link, register here: https://bit.ly/CC_HealthcareinFlux. For more information, visit EconomicAllianceSC.org or contact info@EconomicAllianceSC.org.