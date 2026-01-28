Edmonds artist seeks paintings he says are missing from Snoqualmie restaurant

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Edmonds artist Joel Patience is looking for six missing watercolor paintings that used to be on exhibit in an Italian restaurant in Snoqualmie.

According to the Snoqualmie Police report, Patience loaned 11 of his paintings to Tony Botchev, owner of Brunello Ristorante, about 10 years ago. The paintings were hung inside the restaurant, with each piece worth about $2,000. Botchev sold the restaurant to Francesco Montalto and Vincenzo Tarantino in 2018, and the restaurant was renamed Francesco Ristorante Italiano in 2019.

Patience told My Neighborhood News Group that he was trying to get a few paintings from the restaurant to add to his exhibit inside US Bank in Edmonds. He called Montalto, who told him he didn’t have the paintings.

So Patience filed a report with Snoqualmie police. According to the police report, Snoqualmie police officer Michael Peter met with Montalto at the restaurant in November 2025. The officer saw five paintings on the wall with Patience’s signature. Montalto told Peters that the paintings came along with the business when he bought it from Botchev, adding that he does not have a contract with Patience regarding the paintings. Montalto added that he would be willing to return the paintings to Patience if Patience paid for the shipping.

Phoenix Art Restoration in Lynnwood stepped in to help – offering to return the five paintings – all featuring scenes of Italy – for a $300 fee.

As for the missing paintings, Patience said he has registered them with Interpol, and he hopes to recover all six.

“It is a generally accepted legal position, that under copyright and moral rights, only the artist creator can sell, copy, reallocate, alter or destroy a work of art,” Patience told the police. “Foremost, I would hope to recover the paintings. Someone in their possession could pay for shipping to return them to me. Or, identify each painting and pay [not to exceed] $2,250. I will need to ask the international art community to be alert. This is to protect my interests as creator owner under copyright, and sales of missing property.”

Anyone with information about the paintings can contact Joel Patience at Hello@JoelPatience-watercolors.com.