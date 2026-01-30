Edmonds Chess Club coming to Leftcraft starting Feb. 2

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
The Edmonds Chess Club is coming to Leftcraft, 519 Main St., starting Monday, Feb. 2.
From 5-9 p.m., you’re invited to “just show up to eat, drink and play chess.”
All levels welcome and chess equipment is provided.
For questions and more information, email edmondschessclub@gmail.com.
