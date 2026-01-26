Edmonds Climate Advisory Board releases annual report

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds Climate Advisory Board (CAB) has released its 2025 Annual Report. You can find the full report plus an executive summary on the CAB website.

This year’s report marks a strategic shift in focus from monitoring City of Edmonds-led climate action to strengthening community-based resilience, organizers said.

In its first two years, the CAB emphasized forward planning and accountability—highlighting the need for sustained climate action despite fiscal constraints, and documenting progress on the City’s 2023 Climate Action Plan. By the end of 2024, however, limited movement on Climate Action Plan implementation led the Board to redirect its efforts toward initiatives it could directly advance in the community.

As a result, 2025 was a year of action, partnership-building and capacity development, with a particular emphasis on emergency preparedness and climate resilience, the CAB said.

Key accomplishments, according to the report:

The launch of Edmonds Prepares, a neighborhood-based emergency preparedness program.

Initiation of a Climate Risks and Vulnerabilities Assessment effort, including a complementary Tree Mapping Project to identify and document Edmonds’ tree canopy and high-value carbon-storing trees.

Regionally, the CAB convened and led the Intercounty Climate Partnership, bringing together climate leaders from six cities across three counties and strengthening cross-jurisdictional collaboration and shared learning.

Overall, the 2025 Annual Report reflects the CAB’s evolution into a community-driven climate nonprofit, focused on resilience, collaboration and practical action to help Edmonds prepare for current and future climate impacts, organizers said.

The annual report and executive summary can be found here. To learn more, get in touch via the CAB website contact form.