Edmonds Floretum Garden Club extends application deadline to Jan. 30 for school grants

The Edmonds Floretum Garden Club said Wednesday it is extending the application period for grants for school gardens and other forms of horticultural education during the current school year. The club said it has also expanded the grants program and now welcomes applications from elementary, middle and high school teachers or their designated representatives.

Grant applications are now due Jan. 30, 2026. Teachers who responded to the club’s earlier call for applications do not need to reapply; those applications will be reviewed with those received by the end of January. Grants will be awarded mid-February 2026.

Recent examples of hands-on learning projects funded by Floretum grants include worm composting bins and supplies to supplement an existing teaching garden for first graders; new garden beds for kindergarten students and renewal of an old garden as a sensory garden; grow lights for seed germination followed by transplanting in outdoor planter boxes for spring harvesting; and a pollinator garden built from scratch by sixth graders to emphasize native plants and attract painted lady butterflies and mason bees.

The updated announcement and application form can be found at www.floretum.org/scholarships-grants.