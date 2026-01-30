Edmonds Food Bank launches $12K fundraising campaign during ‘Big Game Week’

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds Food Bank said it is kicking off Big Game Week with the launch of “12,000 Goal,” a community fundraising campaign aimed at raising $12,000 to support its weekly food distribution programs. The campaign serves as a celebration of community and the big game, bringing neighbors together around shared excitement and local impact, the food bank said in a news release.

Community members across the greater Edmonds area are invited to participate by making a $12, $120 or $1,200 donation. Adding to the impact, Edmonds-based kitchen studio Table for 12 will generously match all donations dollar-for-dollar up to $12,000, doubling the community’s support.

A donation of $12 will help the food bank purchase eggs for 15 customers, $120 will purchase fuel for one of their trucks to pickup 12,000 pounds of food in one week and a donation of $1,200 will purchase a pallet of rice.

“As 12s, Big Game Week is a moment of unity for our community,” said Kellie Lewis, food bank marketing and communications manager. “This campaign invites us to channel that shared energy and sense of unity into the work we do at the food bank, turning our collective excitement into meaningful impact for our neighbors.”

Local restaurants, businesses and residents are encouraged to share the donation link at watch parties and gatherings throughout the week to help reach the $12,000 goal. Download a 11×17 poster or an 8.5×11 poster here to help spread the word.

Donations can be made online at www.edmondsfoodbank.org/hawks.