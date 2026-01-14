Edmonds, Lynnwood tied for state’s highest sales tax after Council OKs new increase

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds City Council on Tuesday approve a 0.1% Transportation Benefit District (TBD) sales tax aimed at funding transportation-related deferred maintenance and making improvements to city streets and sidewalks.

The Council’s action means that Edmonds is now tied with Lynnwood for the highest sales tax in Washington state at 10.7%. (Lynnwood moved to the higher rate Monday when its City Council voted to approve a 0.1% public safety sales tax.) However, in passing the measure some Edmonds councilmembers noted that several nearby cities are at either 10.6% or 10.5% currently and speculated it wouldn’t be long before other cash-strapped cities were also at the higher rate.

The tax won’t take effect until April 1 this year to comply with State Department of Revenue rules. Scheduled to last for 10 years, it will raise an estimated $660,000 in 2026 and $1 million annually in subsequent years.

Public Works Director Andy Rheaume told the council the funding would be used to hire three positions, bringing the street operations crew back to 2024 staffing levels. One of the benefits of the additional revenue is that the city can return to installing required Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) ramps, Rheaume said, noting that in-house staffing means the ramps will cost $5,000 each rather than $40,000 apiece if the work was contracted out. In addition, the funds mean that the City’s stormwater crew can focus on permit-required stormwater system maintenance and cleaning rather than streets work. Finally, the city will be able to preserve $400,000 in its general fund that had been earmarked for street operations, Rheaume said.

The final vote on the tax was 5-2, and came after unsuccessful efforts by Council President Michelle Dotsch and new Councilmember Erica Barnett to postpone a decision on the matter.

Barnett said that although she recognized that the City’s streets “need attention,” she was concerned about “timing and clarity of this ordinance, given how tax sensitive our residents are right now.”

Noting the Council also just approved a utility tax increase, Barnett said it’s important to “clearly understand what problems this new revenue stream solves and what improvement residents will actually see, and how we’ll measure success before asking them to pay more.”

Acting City Administrator Todd Tatum said that the city does have some metrics in place, including a pavement condition index. Rheaume said that other measurements will include how many additional ADA ramps are installed, how often streets are swept and reductions in trip hazards.

Dotsch stated that the council has received feedback from community members and local businesses “asking us to slow down all these back to back to back tax increases” — not only locally but from the state as well. Instead of piecemeal tax increases, the council should study the issue “in a more comprehensive manner, with more data and projected metrics involved,” she added.

Dotsch moved to postpone consideration of the matter indefinitely, a proposal that drew opposition from other councilmembers, for a range of reasons.

Councilmember Jenna Nand said that while she recognized the burden a higher sales tax could place on local business owners, she pointed to the City’s ongoing budget challenges and the impact on city services. “If we don’t have functioning city government, if we can’t plow our streets when it snows, and we can’t make sure the streets are drivable, how are people even going to get into town to be able to spend money at our businesses?” Nand asked.

“This is a targeted, specific approach to meeting some of our city’s infrastructure needs,” Councilmember Susan Paine said of the tax increase. “We have heard over and over again that our street infrastructure and our public rights of way need a lot of attention.”

Barnett countered that councilmembers need “to do our due diligence first, and we need to put together a comprehensive plan that allows us to be able to demonstrate as a city for all taxes, not just public works, when we collect them, how are we utilizing them? What is the public getting them? We need to be able to start to demonstrate for this revenue, these are the outcomes, and that we are improving against these metrics.”

“With all due respect to a couple of my peers up here on the dais, we’re not a corporation,” said Councilmember Chris Eck. “We are a city government, and as such, we’re responsible for certain core services, and that includes making sure our roads are safe, that they’re kept up and the same with our sidewalks. And that we’re actually complying with ADA regulations. We’re behind on those things.”

Councilmember Will Chen said that while he has taken fiscally conservative votes in the past — including opposing an increase in utility taxes and the City’s property tax levy — he supports the transportation tax because it would fund critical infrastructure services that “citizens, visitors and business depends on, relies on, for the City to function.”

Councilmember Vivian Olson noted that in a budgeting by priorities survey, 92% of community members said street maintenance was very important or extremely important. While stating she agrees it is important to have metrics, she pointed to the analogy of owning a house with a hole in the roof. “You don’t wait until you have the metrics to show that it would be more expensive to do the entire roof,” she said. “We know that we can be making an impact on the rising costs by dealing with it sooner rather than later.”

The council voted 2-5 (Barnett and Dotsch in favor) on Dotsch’s motion to postpone the matter indefinitely, and then voted 5-2 (Barnett and Dotsch opposed) on Nand’s motion to approve the tax.

The sales tax increase was the main order of business Tuesday night, and after an hour-long meeting the Council went into executive session to discuss pending or potential litigation.

The Council also:

– Accepted a proclamation for Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which for eight years has been celebrated with an event in Edmonds. Accepting the proclamation was Edmonds resident Donnie Griffin, founder of Lift Every Voice Legacy, which sponsors the Edmonds celebration — this year on Monday, Jan. 19 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center (learn more here). Griffin invited Edmonds resident Steve Shelton to join him at the podium, and Shelton explained how he had encouraged Griffin — who was then sponsoring an annual Martin Luther King Prayer Breakfast in Seattle — to bring an MLK celebration to Edmonds.

– Reappointed Susan Paine as the Council’s liaison to the Community Transit Board, a position she has held since 2022.

– Appointed Shaun Leiser to the Edmonds Architectural Design Board.

– Heard a report from Mayor Mike Rosen that discussions are moving ahead regarding the City of Edmonds’ possible annexation of Esperance, a 448-acre unincorporated piece of land surrounded by Edmonds. Rosen said he and City staff have met with Snohomish County staff members who handle annexation issues, and also recently met with Esperance community leaders “who have been sort of leading the charge within the community to try to encourage annexation.” The City has asked the County for specific information, ranging from crime statistics to a current conditions index for infrastructure, “because obviously this has to pencil out for us,” the mayor explained. The City is working with Esperance residents to create a specific schedule of milestones to facilitate community engagement, he added.