Edmonds mayor, police chief issue joint statement regarding immigration enforcement

Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen and Police Chief Loi Dawkins released a joint statement Wednesday afternoon acknowledging community concerns regarding actions taken by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Rosen and Dawkins also reinforced their commitment to “protecting public safety, fostering trust, and standing firm in our values.”

“We will support our residents, reject fear as a governing force, and work to ensure that Edmonds remains a safe and welcoming place for all,” the statement said.

The statement also noted that in alignment with Washington State law — including the Keep Washington Working Act and RCW 10.93 — and Edmonds Police Department policy, “our officers do not conduct federal immigration enforcement. Immigration enforcement is a federal responsibility, and the Edmonds Police Department does not participate in or interfere with those activities.”

“Our officers are committed to delivering police services consistent with our core values of service, integrity, respect, and stewardship,” Rosen and Dawkins said. “When responding to calls for service, officers do not inquire about immigration status, and immigration status does not determine whether assistance or protection is provided.”

You can read the full statement below:

“Recent actions taken by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have deeply shaken many in our community, raising fear, uncertainty, and difficult questions about our shared values, both here in Edmonds and across our nation. In moments like this, leadership calls for clarity, compassion, and a steady commitment to the principles that define us.

“Across generations and political parties, American leaders have affirmed values that speak to who we are at our best. Our strength as a community is not defined by who we exclude, but by who we protect. President John F. Kennedy reminded the nation that “the best road to progress is the one that leads to respect for human dignity.” That belief must guide us now. Every person who lives, works, learns, or raises a family in Edmonds deserves to be treated with dignity and care.

“Our commitment in Edmonds is clear. We will continue to focus on what we can control: protecting public safety, fostering trust, and standing firm in our values. We will support our residents, reject fear as a governing force, and work to ensure that Edmonds remains a safe and welcoming place for all.

“The Edmonds Police Department’s role is to protect public safety and provide police services to everyone in the City of Edmonds, without regard to immigration status, nationality, race, ethnicity, or background.

“In alignment with Washington State law—including the Keep Washington Working Act and RCW 10.93—and Edmonds Police Department policy, our officers do not conduct federal immigration enforcement. Immigration enforcement is a federal responsibility, and the Edmonds Police Department does not participate in or interfere with those activities.

Our officers are committed to delivering police services consistent with our core values of service, integrity, respect, and stewardship. When responding to calls for service, officers do not inquire about immigration status, and immigration status does not determine whether assistance or protection is provided.

“Edmonds police officers will respond to all calls for service and investigate reports of suspected criminal activity when they occur. This responsibility applies equally to all individuals and is guided by Washington law and constitutional policing principles.

We encourage all community members to report crimes, seek help, and call 911 when assistance is needed. Trust and cooperation are essential to public safety, and the Edmonds Police Department remains committed to serving the Edmonds community with professionalism and respect.

“President Ronald Reagan once said, ‘We are a nation of immigrants and a nation of laws.’ These principles are not in conflict. Upholding the law must be balanced with fairness, restraint, and humanity.

We remain hopeful that, together, we can rise above division, uphold our shared values, and move forward as one community — stronger, more united, and guided by dignity, compassion, and hope.”

-Mayor Mike Rosen

Police Chief Loi Dawkins