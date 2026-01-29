Edmonds PD’s Josh McClure promoted to assistant chief

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Edmonds Police Chief Loi Dawkins has promoted Cmdr. Josh McClure to the position of assistant chief. McClure will fill the vacancy created when Dawkins was promoted to chief of police, and former Asst. Chief Rod Sniffen retired in September. In 2025, the Edmonds Police Department reduced the number of assistant chiefs from two to one, along with other staff cuts, to help manage the ongoing budget crisis. McClure has filled the assistant chief job since October while completing multiple projects already underway.

McClure, 50, grew up in Shoreline and joined the Edmonds Police Department in 1993 as a police explorer. In 1997, he became a reserve officer and later served briefly as a fully commissioned officer with the Tukwila Police Department before rejoining Edmonds PD in 1999. During his tenure with the department, McClure has held numerous roles, including narcotics detective, K9 handler, corporal, sergeant and professional stands sergeant.

In April 2023, he was promoted to commander and continues to oversee professional standards, including three Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs accreditations. He also has more than 10 years as a department spokesperson. In addiiton, McClure has led the modernization of hiring and recruitment processes and efforts to increase workforce diversity.

McClure has received multiple letters of commendation throughout his career. In 2007, he and his K9 partner Dash were named Officers of the Year and awarded a National Citation for Public Service. He also received Meritorious Service Citations in 2014 for his actions during a critical incident and in 2025 for his efforts to advance organizational accountability and best practices.

McClure holds an associate’s degree in criminal justice from Shoreline Community College and graduated from Western Governors University with a bachelor’s degree in business communications in January 2026.

Outside of his professional duties, McClure is a proud husband and father of two daughters. During the past decade, he has been a local volunteer sports coach. Since 2023, he has served as the head softball coach at Edmonds-Woodway High School.