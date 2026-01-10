Edmonds Police Blotter: Dec. 2, 2025-Jan. 6, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Dec. 2
200 block 5th Avenue North: Found property was submitted for safekeeping.
900 block Edmonds Street: Charges were referred for a domestic violence order violation.
Dec. 3
300 block 2nd Avenue North: Police investigated an assault.
50 block Railroad Avenue North: Graffiti damage was discovered in a city park bathroom. No suspect information was available.
200 block Railroad Avenue: Graffiti damage was discovered in a city park bathroom. No suspect information was available.
5th Avenue South/Dayton Street: A man was walking around confused and asking for directions.
23500 block Highway 99: A woman reported her husband missing after he failed to return home from work.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for reportedly stealing property from a business.
8100 block Sierra Drive: A man argued with his wife and mother-in-law.
7600 block 218th Street Southwest: A juvenile ran away from home.
21500 block 73rd Place West: A man and a woman had a verbal argument. No assault was reported.
8400 block 240th Street Southwest: Check fraud was reported involving two victims, including an Edmonds resident and an out-of-state resident.
23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on outstanding warrants.
Dec. 4
500 block Paradise Lane: Police assisted Granite Falls Police in attempting to locate a domestic violence residential burglary suspect. The suspect was not located.
7600 block 201st Street Southwest: Two women at an assisted living facility were reportedly being financially exploited by their payee.
7900 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman reported being scammed after depositing money into a Bitcoin machine.
7900 block 211th Place Southwest: Police responded to a domestic incident involving a married couple. No assault was reported.
800 block Main Street: A woman and her mother had a verbal altercation.
7500 block 228th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic incident between a husband and wife occurred and was reported the following day.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked on suspicion of third-degree theft.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for allegedly stealing and damaging property at a business.
600 block Elm Place: A man and a woman were involved in a verbal argument.
Dec. 5
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of second-degree burglary.
19300 block 84th Avenue West: A firearm was surrendered for destruction.
9100 block 238th Street Southwest: A malicious misdemeanor was reported.
6800 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was booked on an outstanding warrant.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for alleged theft.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a marketplace.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.
Dec. 6
8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A suspicious circumstance was reported.
8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: Suspicious packages were delivered to a residence and taken by police.
23600 block Highway 99: A man allegedly stole merchandise from a store.
22600 block Highway 99: A man was cited for a traffic offense.
22300 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail on suspicion of driving with a suspended license.
Dec. 7
23000 block Highway 99 Northbound: A man was booked into jail on suspicion of DUI and driving with a suspended license.
8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was cited after leaving the scene of a collision.
24100 block Highway 99: A man and a woman reportedly shoplifted from a business.
192nd Street Southwest/92nd Avenue West: Police recovered stolen mail and returned it to residents.
18600 block 79th Place West: A man was booked into jail for alleged domestic assault.
24100 block Highway 99: Shoplifting was reported. The suspect was not located.
7500 block 208th Street Southwest: A woman reported an assault. An informational report was taken.
Dec. 8
6600 block 202nd Street Southwest: Police assisted another agency with Spanish translation.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man suspected of intentionally damaging a motorcycle was booked into jail.
23200 block 100th Avenue West: A juvenile who reportedly caused a disturbance at a high school was taken to the hospital.
1300 block 6th Place South: Police responded to a report of a dog running at large.
23200 block 100th Avenue West: A juvenile was allegedly assaulted by another student.
100th Avenue West/Edmonds Way: A woman was booked into jail on suspicion of hit-and-run and DUI.
23800 block Highway 99: A man reportedly stole merchandise from a coffee shop.
9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man allegedly assaulted his adult daughter.
7300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police investigated a hit-and-run parking lot collision.
Dec. 9
8100 block 236th Street Southwest: Found property was submitted for safekeeping.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman reportedly stole deli food from a grocery store.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested after she allegedly stole property from a business.
7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A man reported a stolen vehicle.
24100 block Highway 99: Two women allegedly shoplifted and were not located.
24100 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.
Dec. 10
23600 block Highway 99: Police investigated a reported robbery at a grocery store. The suspect was not located.
22800 block 76th Avenue West: A man was booked into jail after allegedly assaulting another man.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for reportedly shoplifting.
7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A school employee reported stolen money.
23600 block Highway 99: A juvenile was arrested after she allegedly stole property and assaulted an employee.
100 block 3rd Avenue North: A business owner filed a fraud report.
23000 block 100th Avenue West: Police requested a welfare check for an elderly customer.
7800 block 200th Street Southwest: A man reportedly damaged family vehicles.
23600 block Highway 99: Stolen merchandise was recovered. The suspect fled.
400 block 5th Avenue South: A man was trespassed after smoking inside a business.
22600 block 76th Avenue West: Wind-blown signage damaged a parked vehicle.
21100 block 81st Place West: A man reported concern about potential property damage.
24100 block Highway 99: Two men allegedly shoplifted and were not located.
23600 block Highway 99: Police investigated a hit-and-run collision.
100 block West Dayton Street: A man was trespassed from a fitness club.
Dec. 11
20800 block 17th Avenue South: A woman was arrested on a warrant.
200 block 5th Avenue North: Found property was turned in.
8300 block 218th Street Southwest: Police completed a civil standby report.
600 block Sunset Avenue North: A man surrendered a handgun for destruction.
23600 block Highway 99: A juvenile allegedly shoplifted from a grocery store.
19700 block 88th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on suspicion of theft.
23000 block 100th Avenue West: A man and a woman reportedly shoplifted and were not located.
700 block Main Street: A man was trespassed from the Anderson Center.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and transported to jail on suspicion of shoplifting.
Dec. 12
500 block Maple Street: A woman was arrested on a warrant after burning debris in public.
22800 block 100th Avenue West: A man was arrested for trespassing.
900 block Walnut Street: Two women argued with a caregiver.
100 block Sunset Avenue South: A man was booked for allegedly placing another person in fear.
8000 block 234th Street Southwest: A man who reportedly obstructed officers was booked into jail.
Dec. 13
21900 block 76th Avenue West: A woman was cited for operating a vehicle with a canceled title.
100 block Edmonds Street: Police investigated a DUI collision.
400 block 3rd Avenue North: Police responded to a family argument.
1200 block 6th Place South: Police responded to a leash law complaint.
7600 block 218th Street Southwest: A juvenile and guardian had a verbal dispute.
15900 block 70th Avenue West: A man was booked on a warrant.
500 block Elm Way: A man attempted to contact his ex-partner unannounced.
23600 block Highway 99: A mother and son had a verbal argument.
Dec. 14
22600 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic argument. No assault was reported.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: Police assisted Kent Police with a juvenile investigation.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released after allegedly shoplifting.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested after a report of shoplifting.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman allegedly stole laundry items from a grocery store.
1000 block 6th Avenue South: A juvenile was physically aggressive toward parents.
7800 block 201st Street Southwest: A woman was booked into jail after she allegedly assaulted her mother.
Dec. 15
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
7300 block 216th Street Southwest: A woman reported items stolen from an office.
100 block 2nd Avenue North: A man was reportedly assaulted outside the post office.
1200 block 8th Avenue South: Mailbox tampering was reported.
21900 block Highway 99: Two men were cited after allegedly shoplifting.
900 block Edmonds Street: Police referred a court order violation.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail on multiple charges.
21300 block 76th Avenue West: Two men were trespassed. An informational report was taken.
Dec. 16
10100 block Edmonds Way: A man was arrested for an alleged unprovoked assault.
24100 block Highway 99: A man reportedly stole merchandise from a store.
Beach Place/Railroad Avenue: A man reported a non-recent hit-and-run collision.
23600 block Highway 99: A man placed fraudulent gift cards in a store.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for alleged theft and a warrant.
23000 block 100th Avenue West: Charges were referred against a woman for alleged retail theft.
Dec. 17
16100 block 75th Place West: A driver struck police equipment during an unrelated call.
21100 block 76th Avenue West: A man was booked for alleged shoplifting and a warrant.
10000 block Edmonds Way: A woman was booked into jail on suspicion of assaulting her partner.
7200 block 212th Street Southwest: Police investigated a hit-and-run collision and charged a suspect.
900 block 9th Avenue North: Police investigated a collision involving possible DUI.
23800 block Highway 99: Police conducted a narcotics investigation at a motel.
23800 block Highway 99: A man was booked on felony and misdemeanor warrants.
Dec. 18
8600 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman reported harassment by her ex-boyfriend.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A man was arrested on a warrant.
500 block 4th Avenue South: A malicious misdemeanor was reported.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for alleged theft and a weapons violation.
79th Avenue West: Lost property was reported.
24100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from an auto body shop.
Dec. 19
19500 block 88th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A person was arrested on a warrant.
900 block 12th Avenue North: A woman reported unauthorized bank transactions.
23900 block 84th Avenue West: Online fraud was reported.
20600 block 76th Avenue West: A man reported alleged harassment by juveniles.
24100 block Highway 99: Two women reportedly shoplifted and were not located.
20500 block 76th Avenue West: Two women fought, and one was arrested.
78th Avenue West/238th Street Southwest: A woman reportedly assaulted her boyfriend.
Dec. 20
220th Street Southwest and 66th Avenue West: A man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on a warrant.
8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was found inside a vehicle that did not belong to him. No criminal charges were pursued.
21500 block 58th Avenue West: Police assisted Mountlake Terrace Police Department.
10100 block Edmonds Way: A man was arrested after officers were flagged down by employees reporting an active theft.
19400 block 86th Avenue West: A man and a woman, formerly married, had a verbal dispute.
23600 block Highway 99: An employee’s phone was stolen from a business register.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.
Dec. 21
22200 block 76th Avenue West: A man was reported missing after going to a store but he later returned home.
21500 block 73rd Place West: A man was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
23700 block Highway 99: A man was cited for unlawful transit conduct.
8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A man was booked into jail on misdemeanor warrants.
Dec. 22
23000 block 94th Avenue West: A juvenile reported suspicious behavior by an adult. No crime was identified.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A man was arrested on an Edmonds warrant and transported to jail.
23400 block 94th Place West: A woman reported a fraudulent purchase on her account. The suspect was unknown.
20800 block 17th Avenue North: A man was arrested on an outstanding Edmonds warrant while already in jail.
9600 block Firdale Avenue: A woman reported a hit-and-run collision.
500 block 5th Avenue: A man was booked into jail for an outstanding theft warrant.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for allegedly shoplifting from a grocery store.
22100 block Highway 99: Four adults were trespassing on Family Fun Center property.
23600 block Highway 99: A man and a woman were booked into jail on warrants.
23900 block Highway 99: A man experienced a drug overdose in a motel room.
500 block Admiral Way: A man was cited and released for obstruction.
17100 block 69th Place West: A man left the scene following an alleged domestic assault.
22800 block 100th Avenue West: A woman was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of DUI.
Dec. 23
23900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on a felony warrant.
400 block Admiral Way: A man’s vehicle was vandalized in a restaurant parking lot. Suspect information was limited.
23600 block Highway 99: A man had a verbal argument with his mother.
23700 block 102nd Place West: Suspicious behavior by a hired worker at a residence was reported.
7300 block 216th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
7300 block 216th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in a parking garage.
8300 block 212th Street Southwest: A family disturbance involving a son and parents began in Shoreline and continued into Edmonds.
7300 block 210th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman was booked into jail on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
11700 block Northeast 118th Street: Police conducted a warrant service, and a man was booked into jail.
Dec. 24
23900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail on misdemeanor warrants.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A found wallet was turned in to the police department.
23600 block Highway 99: A man allegedly shoplifted from a grocery store.
7300 block 216th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20800 block 17th Avenue South: A man was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
7900 block 196th Street Southwest: A man violated a court order.
800 block Caspers Street: A man was booked into jail for alleged trespassing.
23900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail on suspicion of robbing another man at a motel.
Dec. 25
Edmonds Way/100th Avenue West: A driver was cited for first-degree negligent driving following a collision.
21300 block Highway 99: A hit-and-run collision was reported. An informational report was taken.
24100 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail on a misdemeanor warrant and for alleged possession of a controlled substance.
Dec. 26
22400 block 73rd Place West: A trailer license plate was stolen, resulting in toll fines and tickets issued to the owner.
7200 block 208th Street Southwest: A man was cited for a traffic offense.
800 block Laurel Way: Property damage was reported. The suspect was unknown.
23300 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
600 block 3rd Avenue North: A man and a woman reported being defrauded by an unknown suspect.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man allegedly assaulted a woman, broke her phone and stole her backpack.
22200 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on a warrant.
Dec. 27
8700 block 240th Street Southwest: A woman reported a civil custody issue involving the father of her child.
9300 block 228th Street Southwest: A woman found an abandoned bicycle, which was taken into evidence for safekeeping.
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
21500 block 73rd Place West: An unknown suspect poured salt water into a vehicle’s gas tank.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man reported losing his wallet and passport at a hospital.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft and on a warrant.
19400 block 86th Avenue West: A man was booked into jail for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
Dec. 28
1100 block North 205th Street: A man was booked into jail on an outstanding warrant.
8000 block Olympic View Drive: A man allegedly assaulted another man at a park.
9800 block 234th Street Southwest: A family vehicle was stolen overnight.
20800 block 76th Avenue West: A woman sent harassing messages through social media.
24100 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.
7700 block Olympic View Drive: A man was booked into jail on suspicion of DUI.
Dec. 29
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for third-degree theft from a business.
800 block Elm Way: Two sisters had a dispute over their father’s estate.
200 block 3rd Avenue North: A woman reported her identity information was used to open a bank account.
23900 block Highway 99: Suspected narcotics found by motel staff were taken for destruction.
7400 block 208th Street Southwest: A man was booked into jail on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic violence assault and exposing a child to domestic violence.
8400 block 240th Street Southwest: A woman reported unauthorized use of her credit card to purchase a phone.
23900 block Highway 99: A woman allegedly stole another person’s vehicle and cash.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: A man was arrested on a warrant.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman reportedly stole items from a business and resisted arrest.
Dec. 30
800 block West Main Street: A woman was arrested for alleged domestic assault.
10100 block Edmonds Way: A woman reported she was assaulted at work.
21300 block 80th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported missing by a parent. No leads were available.
22100 block Highway 99: Missing dealer license plates were reported following an annual audit.
21100 block Pioneer Way: A cell phone was stolen from a package before delivery. No suspect information was available.
200 block 5th Avenue North: License plates were turned in for destruction.
24100 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant and released to another agency.
Dec. 31
22000 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into jail on suspicion of DUI.
22500 block 76th Avenue West: Police assisted with a civil matter at a storage unit.
7800 block 206th Street Southwest: A spent round was found at a residence. An informational report was taken.
23600 block Highway 99: A man with a warrant and alleged narcotics in his possession was booked into jail.
21500 block 73rd Place West: A couple had a verbal argument.
100 block West Dayton Street: Police investigated a disturbance at a bar.
22700 block 78th Avenue West: A juvenile kicked and spray-painted a residence door, causing damage.
Jan. 1
700 block Main Street: Police assisted another agency with translation.
17600 block 69th Avenue West: Two adults argued following alcohol consumption.
23600 block 99th Place West: A husband and wife had a verbal argument.
9700 block 241st Place Southwest: Police investigated a verbal domestic incident.
7400 block 181st Place Southwest: A family had a verbal argument.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested after she reportedly stole property from a business she had previously been trespassed from.
23000 block 100th Avenue West: A commercial burglary was reported at a restaurant. The door was damaged, and nothing was stolen.
600 block Paradise Lane: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
21100 block 72nd Avenue West: Charges were referred against a man for theft.
23700 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail on a misdemeanor warrant from an outside agency.
8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was booked into jail on suspicion of physical control and a DUI-related warrant.
22700 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail on suspicion of DUI.
Jan. 2
99th Place West and 235th Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on a warrant.
200 block 5th Avenue North: Police assisted with a drone operation for North Sound Metro.
23500 block Highway 99: A man reported being scammed online and providing his identity and banking information.
Jan. 3
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for alleged possession of a stolen vehicle.
24100 block Highway 99: A man who reportedly stole merchandise from a business was apprehended and arrested.
Jan. 4
236th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A man was arrested for alleged driving under the influence.
600 block 5th Avenue South: A woman took another person’s property.
7900 block 196th Street Southwest: A couple had a verbal argument.
23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on a Bothell Police Department warrant.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released for allegedly shoplifting from a grocery store.
600 block Edmonds Way: A hit-and-run collision was reported, and a man was cited.
20500 block 81st Avenue West: A man surrendered a firearm per court order.
Jan. 5
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail on suspicion of trespassing and shoplifting from a grocery store.
7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A juvenile ran away from school after being suspended.
100 block 2nd Avenue South: An assisted living facility reported an attempted burglary. No suspect information was available.
900 block Edmonds Street: A court order violation through electronic means was reported.
6800 block 157th Place Southwest: A fraudulent account was opened in a man’s name. No suspect information was available.
8400 block 240th Street Southwest: A vehicle was damaged in a drive-by shooting. No suspects were identified.
22500 block Highway 99: An unknown man reportedly stole a wallet and car keys from a business.
7400 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested on a warrant.
Jan. 6
200 block 5th Avenue North: A driver’s license was found in a patrol vehicle.
1100 block 12th Avenue North: A resident reported identity theft. No suspect information was available.
200 block 5th Avenue North: Found property was reported.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail on suspicion of shoplifting from a grocery store.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A woman who allegedly assaulted hospital security workers was booked into jail.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for shoplifting from a grocery store.
23000 block 100th Avenue West: A man and a woman reportedly stole items from a department store.
North 200th Street/Aurora Avenue North: A woman with a warrant was booked into jail.
23500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.