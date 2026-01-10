Edmonds Police Blotter: Dec. 2, 2025-Jan. 6, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Dec. 2

200 block 5th Avenue North: Found property was submitted for safekeeping.

900 block Edmonds Street: Charges were referred for a domestic violence order violation.

Dec. 3

300 block 2nd Avenue North: Police investigated an assault.

50 block Railroad Avenue North: Graffiti damage was discovered in a city park bathroom. No suspect information was available.

200 block Railroad Avenue: Graffiti damage was discovered in a city park bathroom. No suspect information was available.

5th Avenue South/Dayton Street: A man was walking around confused and asking for directions.

23500 block Highway 99: A woman reported her husband missing after he failed to return home from work.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for reportedly stealing property from a business.

8100 block Sierra Drive: A man argued with his wife and mother-in-law.

7600 block 218th Street Southwest: A juvenile ran away from home.

21500 block 73rd Place West: A man and a woman had a verbal argument. No assault was reported.

8400 block 240th Street Southwest: Check fraud was reported involving two victims, including an Edmonds resident and an out-of-state resident.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on outstanding warrants.

Dec. 4

500 block Paradise Lane: Police assisted Granite Falls Police in attempting to locate a domestic violence residential burglary suspect. The suspect was not located.

7600 block 201st Street Southwest: Two women at an assisted living facility were reportedly being financially exploited by their payee.

7900 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman reported being scammed after depositing money into a Bitcoin machine.

7900 block 211th Place Southwest: Police responded to a domestic incident involving a married couple. No assault was reported.

800 block Main Street: A woman and her mother had a verbal altercation.

7500 block 228th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic incident between a husband and wife occurred and was reported the following day.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and booked on suspicion of third-degree theft.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for allegedly stealing and damaging property at a business.

600 block Elm Place: A man and a woman were involved in a verbal argument.

Dec. 5

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of second-degree burglary.

19300 block 84th Avenue West: A firearm was surrendered for destruction.

9100 block 238th Street Southwest: A malicious misdemeanor was reported.

6800 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was booked on an outstanding warrant.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for alleged theft.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a marketplace.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.

Dec. 6

8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A suspicious circumstance was reported.

8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: Suspicious packages were delivered to a residence and taken by police.

23600 block Highway 99: A man allegedly stole merchandise from a store.

22600 block Highway 99: A man was cited for a traffic offense.

22300 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail on suspicion of driving with a suspended license.

Dec. 7

23000 block Highway 99 Northbound: A man was booked into jail on suspicion of DUI and driving with a suspended license.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was cited after leaving the scene of a collision.

24100 block Highway 99: A man and a woman reportedly shoplifted from a business.

192nd Street Southwest/92nd Avenue West: Police recovered stolen mail and returned it to residents.

18600 block 79th Place West: A man was booked into jail for alleged domestic assault.

24100 block Highway 99: Shoplifting was reported. The suspect was not located.

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: A woman reported an assault. An informational report was taken.

Dec. 8

6600 block 202nd Street Southwest: Police assisted another agency with Spanish translation.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man suspected of intentionally damaging a motorcycle was booked into jail.

23200 block 100th Avenue West: A juvenile who reportedly caused a disturbance at a high school was taken to the hospital.

1300 block 6th Place South: Police responded to a report of a dog running at large.

23200 block 100th Avenue West: A juvenile was allegedly assaulted by another student.

100th Avenue West/Edmonds Way: A woman was booked into jail on suspicion of hit-and-run and DUI.

23800 block Highway 99: A man reportedly stole merchandise from a coffee shop.

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man allegedly assaulted his adult daughter.

7300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police investigated a hit-and-run parking lot collision.

Dec. 9

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: Found property was submitted for safekeeping.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman reportedly stole deli food from a grocery store.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested after she allegedly stole property from a business.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A man reported a stolen vehicle.

24100 block Highway 99: Two women allegedly shoplifted and were not located.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.

Dec. 10

23600 block Highway 99: Police investigated a reported robbery at a grocery store. The suspect was not located.

22800 block 76th Avenue West: A man was booked into jail after allegedly assaulting another man.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for reportedly shoplifting.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A school employee reported stolen money.

23600 block Highway 99: A juvenile was arrested after she allegedly stole property and assaulted an employee.

100 block 3rd Avenue North: A business owner filed a fraud report.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: Police requested a welfare check for an elderly customer.

7800 block 200th Street Southwest: A man reportedly damaged family vehicles.

23600 block Highway 99: Stolen merchandise was recovered. The suspect fled.

400 block 5th Avenue South: A man was trespassed after smoking inside a business.

22600 block 76th Avenue West: Wind-blown signage damaged a parked vehicle.

21100 block 81st Place West: A man reported concern about potential property damage.

24100 block Highway 99: Two men allegedly shoplifted and were not located.

23600 block Highway 99: Police investigated a hit-and-run collision.

100 block West Dayton Street: A man was trespassed from a fitness club.

Dec. 11

20800 block 17th Avenue South: A woman was arrested on a warrant.

200 block 5th Avenue North: Found property was turned in.

8300 block 218th Street Southwest: Police completed a civil standby report.

600 block Sunset Avenue North: A man surrendered a handgun for destruction.

23600 block Highway 99: A juvenile allegedly shoplifted from a grocery store.

19700 block 88th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on suspicion of theft.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: A man and a woman reportedly shoplifted and were not located.

700 block Main Street: A man was trespassed from the Anderson Center.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested and transported to jail on suspicion of shoplifting.

Dec. 12

500 block Maple Street: A woman was arrested on a warrant after burning debris in public.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: A man was arrested for trespassing.

900 block Walnut Street: Two women argued with a caregiver.

100 block Sunset Avenue South: A man was booked for allegedly placing another person in fear.

8000 block 234th Street Southwest: A man who reportedly obstructed officers was booked into jail.

Dec. 13

21900 block 76th Avenue West: A woman was cited for operating a vehicle with a canceled title.

100 block Edmonds Street: Police investigated a DUI collision.

400 block 3rd Avenue North: Police responded to a family argument.

1200 block 6th Place South: Police responded to a leash law complaint.

7600 block 218th Street Southwest: A juvenile and guardian had a verbal dispute.

15900 block 70th Avenue West: A man was booked on a warrant.

500 block Elm Way: A man attempted to contact his ex-partner unannounced.

23600 block Highway 99: A mother and son had a verbal argument.

Dec. 14

22600 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic argument. No assault was reported.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Police assisted Kent Police with a juvenile investigation.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released after allegedly shoplifting.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested after a report of shoplifting.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman allegedly stole laundry items from a grocery store.

1000 block 6th Avenue South: A juvenile was physically aggressive toward parents.

7800 block 201st Street Southwest: A woman was booked into jail after she allegedly assaulted her mother.

Dec. 15

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

7300 block 216th Street Southwest: A woman reported items stolen from an office.

100 block 2nd Avenue North: A man was reportedly assaulted outside the post office.

1200 block 8th Avenue South: Mailbox tampering was reported.

21900 block Highway 99: Two men were cited after allegedly shoplifting.

900 block Edmonds Street: Police referred a court order violation.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail on multiple charges.

21300 block 76th Avenue West: Two men were trespassed. An informational report was taken.

Dec. 16

10100 block Edmonds Way: A man was arrested for an alleged unprovoked assault.

24100 block Highway 99: A man reportedly stole merchandise from a store.

Beach Place/Railroad Avenue: A man reported a non-recent hit-and-run collision.

23600 block Highway 99: A man placed fraudulent gift cards in a store.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for alleged theft and a warrant.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: Charges were referred against a woman for alleged retail theft.

Dec. 17

16100 block 75th Place West: A driver struck police equipment during an unrelated call.

21100 block 76th Avenue West: A man was booked for alleged shoplifting and a warrant.

10000 block Edmonds Way: A woman was booked into jail on suspicion of assaulting her partner.

7200 block 212th Street Southwest: Police investigated a hit-and-run collision and charged a suspect.

900 block 9th Avenue North: Police investigated a collision involving possible DUI.

23800 block Highway 99: Police conducted a narcotics investigation at a motel.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was booked on felony and misdemeanor warrants.

Dec. 18

8600 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman reported harassment by her ex-boyfriend.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A man was arrested on a warrant.

500 block 4th Avenue South: A malicious misdemeanor was reported.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for alleged theft and a weapons violation.

79th Avenue West: Lost property was reported.

24100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from an auto body shop.

Dec. 19

19500 block 88th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A person was arrested on a warrant.

900 block 12th Avenue North: A woman reported unauthorized bank transactions.

23900 block 84th Avenue West: Online fraud was reported.

20600 block 76th Avenue West: A man reported alleged harassment by juveniles.

24100 block Highway 99: Two women reportedly shoplifted and were not located.

20500 block 76th Avenue West: Two women fought, and one was arrested.

78th Avenue West/238th Street Southwest: A woman reportedly assaulted her boyfriend.

Dec. 20

220th Street Southwest and 66th Avenue West: A man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on a warrant.

8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was found inside a vehicle that did not belong to him. No criminal charges were pursued.

21500 block 58th Avenue West: Police assisted Mountlake Terrace Police Department.

10100 block Edmonds Way: A man was arrested after officers were flagged down by employees reporting an active theft.

19400 block 86th Avenue West: A man and a woman, formerly married, had a verbal dispute.

23600 block Highway 99: An employee’s phone was stolen from a business register.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.

Dec. 21

22200 block 76th Avenue West: A man was reported missing after going to a store but he later returned home.

21500 block 73rd Place West: A man was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

23700 block Highway 99: A man was cited for unlawful transit conduct.

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A man was booked into jail on misdemeanor warrants.

Dec. 22

23000 block 94th Avenue West: A juvenile reported suspicious behavior by an adult. No crime was identified.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A man was arrested on an Edmonds warrant and transported to jail.

23400 block 94th Place West: A woman reported a fraudulent purchase on her account. The suspect was unknown.

20800 block 17th Avenue North: A man was arrested on an outstanding Edmonds warrant while already in jail.

9600 block Firdale Avenue: A woman reported a hit-and-run collision.

500 block 5th Avenue: A man was booked into jail for an outstanding theft warrant.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for allegedly shoplifting from a grocery store.

22100 block Highway 99: Four adults were trespassing on Family Fun Center property.

23600 block Highway 99: A man and a woman were booked into jail on warrants.

23900 block Highway 99: A man experienced a drug overdose in a motel room.

500 block Admiral Way: A man was cited and released for obstruction.

17100 block 69th Place West: A man left the scene following an alleged domestic assault.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: A woman was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of DUI.

Dec. 23

23900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on a felony warrant.

400 block Admiral Way: A man’s vehicle was vandalized in a restaurant parking lot. Suspect information was limited.

23600 block Highway 99: A man had a verbal argument with his mother.

23700 block 102nd Place West: Suspicious behavior by a hired worker at a residence was reported.

7300 block 216th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

7300 block 216th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in a parking garage.

8300 block 212th Street Southwest: A family disturbance involving a son and parents began in Shoreline and continued into Edmonds.

7300 block 210th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman was booked into jail on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

11700 block Northeast 118th Street: Police conducted a warrant service, and a man was booked into jail.

Dec. 24

23900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail on misdemeanor warrants.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A found wallet was turned in to the police department.

23600 block Highway 99: A man allegedly shoplifted from a grocery store.

7300 block 216th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20800 block 17th Avenue South: A man was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

7900 block 196th Street Southwest: A man violated a court order.

800 block Caspers Street: A man was booked into jail for alleged trespassing.

23900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail on suspicion of robbing another man at a motel.

Dec. 25

Edmonds Way/100th Avenue West: A driver was cited for first-degree negligent driving following a collision.

21300 block Highway 99: A hit-and-run collision was reported. An informational report was taken.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail on a misdemeanor warrant and for alleged possession of a controlled substance.

Dec. 26

22400 block 73rd Place West: A trailer license plate was stolen, resulting in toll fines and tickets issued to the owner.

7200 block 208th Street Southwest: A man was cited for a traffic offense.

800 block Laurel Way: Property damage was reported. The suspect was unknown.

23300 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

600 block 3rd Avenue North: A man and a woman reported being defrauded by an unknown suspect.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man allegedly assaulted a woman, broke her phone and stole her backpack.

22200 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on a warrant.

Dec. 27

8700 block 240th Street Southwest: A woman reported a civil custody issue involving the father of her child.

9300 block 228th Street Southwest: A woman found an abandoned bicycle, which was taken into evidence for safekeeping.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

21500 block 73rd Place West: An unknown suspect poured salt water into a vehicle’s gas tank.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man reported losing his wallet and passport at a hospital.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft and on a warrant.

19400 block 86th Avenue West: A man was booked into jail for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

Dec. 28

1100 block North 205th Street: A man was booked into jail on an outstanding warrant.

8000 block Olympic View Drive: A man allegedly assaulted another man at a park.

9800 block 234th Street Southwest: A family vehicle was stolen overnight.

20800 block 76th Avenue West: A woman sent harassing messages through social media.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business.

7700 block Olympic View Drive: A man was booked into jail on suspicion of DUI.

Dec. 29

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for third-degree theft from a business.

800 block Elm Way: Two sisters had a dispute over their father’s estate.

200 block 3rd Avenue North: A woman reported her identity information was used to open a bank account.

23900 block Highway 99: Suspected narcotics found by motel staff were taken for destruction.

7400 block 208th Street Southwest: A man was booked into jail on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic violence assault and exposing a child to domestic violence.

8400 block 240th Street Southwest: A woman reported unauthorized use of her credit card to purchase a phone.

23900 block Highway 99: A woman allegedly stole another person’s vehicle and cash.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: A man was arrested on a warrant.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman reportedly stole items from a business and resisted arrest.

Dec. 30

800 block West Main Street: A woman was arrested for alleged domestic assault.

10100 block Edmonds Way: A woman reported she was assaulted at work.

21300 block 80th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported missing by a parent. No leads were available.

22100 block Highway 99: Missing dealer license plates were reported following an annual audit.

21100 block Pioneer Way: A cell phone was stolen from a package before delivery. No suspect information was available.

200 block 5th Avenue North: License plates were turned in for destruction.

24100 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant and released to another agency.

Dec. 31

22000 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into jail on suspicion of DUI.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: Police assisted with a civil matter at a storage unit.

7800 block 206th Street Southwest: A spent round was found at a residence. An informational report was taken.

23600 block Highway 99: A man with a warrant and alleged narcotics in his possession was booked into jail.

21500 block 73rd Place West: A couple had a verbal argument.

100 block West Dayton Street: Police investigated a disturbance at a bar.

22700 block 78th Avenue West: A juvenile kicked and spray-painted a residence door, causing damage.

Jan. 1

700 block Main Street: Police assisted another agency with translation.

17600 block 69th Avenue West: Two adults argued following alcohol consumption.

23600 block 99th Place West: A husband and wife had a verbal argument.

9700 block 241st Place Southwest: Police investigated a verbal domestic incident.

7400 block 181st Place Southwest: A family had a verbal argument.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested after she reportedly stole property from a business she had previously been trespassed from.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: A commercial burglary was reported at a restaurant. The door was damaged, and nothing was stolen.

600 block Paradise Lane: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

21100 block 72nd Avenue West: Charges were referred against a man for theft.

23700 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail on a misdemeanor warrant from an outside agency.

8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was booked into jail on suspicion of physical control and a DUI-related warrant.

22700 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail on suspicion of DUI.

Jan. 2

99th Place West and 235th Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on a warrant.

200 block 5th Avenue North: Police assisted with a drone operation for North Sound Metro.

23500 block Highway 99: A man reported being scammed online and providing his identity and banking information.

Jan. 3

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for alleged possession of a stolen vehicle.

24100 block Highway 99: A man who reportedly stole merchandise from a business was apprehended and arrested.

Jan. 4

236th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A man was arrested for alleged driving under the influence.

600 block 5th Avenue South: A woman took another person’s property.

7900 block 196th Street Southwest: A couple had a verbal argument.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on a Bothell Police Department warrant.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released for allegedly shoplifting from a grocery store.

600 block Edmonds Way: A hit-and-run collision was reported, and a man was cited.

20500 block 81st Avenue West: A man surrendered a firearm per court order.

Jan. 5

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail on suspicion of trespassing and shoplifting from a grocery store.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A juvenile ran away from school after being suspended.

100 block 2nd Avenue South: An assisted living facility reported an attempted burglary. No suspect information was available.

900 block Edmonds Street: A court order violation through electronic means was reported.

6800 block 157th Place Southwest: A fraudulent account was opened in a man’s name. No suspect information was available.

8400 block 240th Street Southwest: A vehicle was damaged in a drive-by shooting. No suspects were identified.

22500 block Highway 99: An unknown man reportedly stole a wallet and car keys from a business.

7400 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested on a warrant.

Jan. 6

200 block 5th Avenue North: A driver’s license was found in a patrol vehicle.

1100 block 12th Avenue North: A resident reported identity theft. No suspect information was available.

200 block 5th Avenue North: Found property was reported.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail on suspicion of shoplifting from a grocery store.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A woman who allegedly assaulted hospital security workers was booked into jail.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for shoplifting from a grocery store.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: A man and a woman reportedly stole items from a department store.

North 200th Street/Aurora Avenue North: A woman with a warrant was booked into jail.

23500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.