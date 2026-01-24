Edmonds Police Blotter: Jan. 13-20, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Jan. 13
400 block 3rd Avenue South: Police investigated a report of spousal abuse from a mandatory reporter and arrested a suspect.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested on a warrant and booked into jail.
216th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A man was arrested on a warrant.
400 block Pine Street: A man and a woman were involved in a verbal argument. An informational report was taken.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole merchandise, but it was recovered.
Jan. 14
23800 block Highway 99: A woman was cited for a vehicle trip permit violation.
8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A man reported his bicycle had been stolen.
100 block 3rd Avenue South: Police took a report of fraudulent checks written in a business’s name.
22900 block Edmonds Way: Police took a report of a residential burglary. No suspect information was available.
23900 block Highway 99: Family members were involved in a verbal altercation. No probable cause was established.
7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on a warrant.
24100 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole merchandise from a store. An informational report was taken.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for burglary.
Jan. 15
21900 block Highway 99: Two men were arrested on warrants and booked into jail.
300 block Main Street: A woman reported identity theft.
100 block 5th Avenue North: A man reported virtual harassment from a known suspect.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked for theft and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Jan. 16
100 block 5th Avenue South: A man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for assault.
22000 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a coffee shop.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A woman was arrested on a warrant and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.
7700 block 230th Street Southwest: A man reported his vehicle had been stolen overnight.
8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for fourth-degree assault involving domestic violence, malicious mischief involving domestic violence and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.
22500 block Highway 99: A man was cited for a traffic offense.
22800 block 100th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
23000 block 100th Avenue West: A female employee reported that a man called and made concerning statements.
23000 block 100th Avenue West: A group of individuals stole merchandise from a business. They were not located.
1200 block Central Avenue South: A man was booked on a misdemeanor warrant.
500 block Elm Way: A woman reported being scammed out of her money.
Jan. 17
16700 block 76th Avenue West: An attempted burglary of a residence was reported. No suspect information was available.
7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A man and a woman attempted to gain entry to a vacant house. They were family members of the owner and had permission to be there.
300 block 3rd Avenue South: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
500 block Forsyth Lane: A man was arrested on a warrant.
22800 block 76th Avenue West: Police investigated a domestic violence assault.
15000 block 35th Avenue West: A man was located after fleeing from an unreported stolen vehicle. Charges were referred following a medical clearance.
23200 block 77th Place West: A man reported a residential burglary.
21100 block Highway 99: Police responded to a bar fight. A man was booked for assault, and a woman was booked for obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Jan. 18
3000 block 215th Place Southwest: Police assisted the Brier Police Department.
21600 block 88th Avenue West: A woman stole a package from a porch. Video captured the suspect.
23600 block Highway 99: A man who caused a disturbance was trespassed from a shopping center.
400 block Admiral Way: An unknown suspect broke into a vehicle and stole two credit cards.
22300 block Highway 99: A woman was cited for operating a motor vehicle while her registration was suspended.
Jan. 19
7200 block 212th Street Southwest: A man reported being assaulted by a customer at a cannabis dispensary.
600 block 6th Avenue North: Three juveniles stole a fire extinguisher and used it in a parking lot.
24100 block Highway 99: A woman shoplifted several clothing items from a department store.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a grocery store.
9800 block Edmonds Way: A man was trespassed from a grocery store after causing a disturbance.
21900 block Highway 99: A man stole from a local business. The suspect fled but was later identified.
23600 block 78th Avenue West: A woman reported fraudulent activity on her bank account.
9200 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was driving with no valid license or identification and was booked.
13900 block Northeast 178th Place: A woman was arrested on a warrant.
Jan. 20
23600 block Highway 99: A man discovered camping behind a business was trespassed from the location.
22500 block Highway 99: Property left behind at a gym was found by a customer.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for stealing from a grocery store.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.