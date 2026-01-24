Edmonds Police Blotter: Jan. 13-20, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Jan. 13

400 block 3rd Avenue South: Police investigated a report of spousal abuse from a mandatory reporter and arrested a suspect.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested on a warrant and booked into jail.

216th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A man was arrested on a warrant.

400 block Pine Street: A man and a woman were involved in a verbal argument. An informational report was taken.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole merchandise, but it was recovered.

Jan. 14

23800 block Highway 99: A woman was cited for a vehicle trip permit violation.

8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A man reported his bicycle had been stolen.

100 block 3rd Avenue South: Police took a report of fraudulent checks written in a business’s name.

22900 block Edmonds Way: Police took a report of a residential burglary. No suspect information was available.

23900 block Highway 99: Family members were involved in a verbal altercation. No probable cause was established.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on a warrant.

24100 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole merchandise from a store. An informational report was taken.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for burglary.

Jan. 15

21900 block Highway 99: Two men were arrested on warrants and booked into jail.

300 block Main Street: A woman reported identity theft.

100 block 5th Avenue North: A man reported virtual harassment from a known suspect.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked for theft and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Jan. 16

100 block 5th Avenue South: A man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for assault.

22000 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a coffee shop.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A woman was arrested on a warrant and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

7700 block 230th Street Southwest: A man reported his vehicle had been stolen overnight.

8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for fourth-degree assault involving domestic violence, malicious mischief involving domestic violence and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.

22500 block Highway 99: A man was cited for a traffic offense.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: A female employee reported that a man called and made concerning statements.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: A group of individuals stole merchandise from a business. They were not located.

1200 block Central Avenue South: A man was booked on a misdemeanor warrant.

500 block Elm Way: A woman reported being scammed out of her money.

Jan. 17

16700 block 76th Avenue West: An attempted burglary of a residence was reported. No suspect information was available.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A man and a woman attempted to gain entry to a vacant house. They were family members of the owner and had permission to be there.

300 block 3rd Avenue South: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

500 block Forsyth Lane: A man was arrested on a warrant.

22800 block 76th Avenue West: Police investigated a domestic violence assault.

15000 block 35th Avenue West: A man was located after fleeing from an unreported stolen vehicle. Charges were referred following a medical clearance.

23200 block 77th Place West: A man reported a residential burglary.

21100 block Highway 99: Police responded to a bar fight. A man was booked for assault, and a woman was booked for obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Jan. 18

3000 block 215th Place Southwest: Police assisted the Brier Police Department.

21600 block 88th Avenue West: A woman stole a package from a porch. Video captured the suspect.

23600 block Highway 99: A man who caused a disturbance was trespassed from a shopping center.

400 block Admiral Way: An unknown suspect broke into a vehicle and stole two credit cards.

22300 block Highway 99: A woman was cited for operating a motor vehicle while her registration was suspended.

Jan. 19

7200 block 212th Street Southwest: A man reported being assaulted by a customer at a cannabis dispensary.

600 block 6th Avenue North: Three juveniles stole a fire extinguisher and used it in a parking lot.

24100 block Highway 99: A woman shoplifted several clothing items from a department store.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a grocery store.

9800 block Edmonds Way: A man was trespassed from a grocery store after causing a disturbance.

21900 block Highway 99: A man stole from a local business. The suspect fled but was later identified.

23600 block 78th Avenue West: A woman reported fraudulent activity on her bank account.

9200 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was driving with no valid license or identification and was booked.

13900 block Northeast 178th Place: A woman was arrested on a warrant.

Jan. 20

23600 block Highway 99: A man discovered camping behind a business was trespassed from the location.

22500 block Highway 99: Property left behind at a gym was found by a customer.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for stealing from a grocery store.