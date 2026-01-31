Edmonds Police Blotter: Jan. 20-27, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Jan. 20
23600 block Highway 99: A man was discovered camping behind a business. He was trespassed from the location.
21900 block Highway 99: Officers responded to a shoplifter in custody. The man was cited and released.
22500 block Highway 99: Property left behind at a gym was found by a customer.
7400 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman reported fraud.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting.
900 block Bell Street: A vehicle was reported parked for more than 72 hours with expired registration.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for stealing from a grocery store.
Jan. 21
600 block 3rd Avenue South: Police investigated a burglary at a city facility.
8500 block Main Street: A woman was defrauded of money in a phone scam.
1200 block 12th Avenue North: Police investigated a residential burglary.
9900 block Water Street: A dog jumped out of a vehicle window and approached a woman and her dog, causing the woman to fall and sustain a fractured elbow.
23600 block Highway 99: A hit-and-run was reported in a parking lot. No suspect information was available.
Jan. 22
94th Place West and 232nd Street Southwest: A dog was reported running at large in and out of a busy roadway.
500 block Delta Avenue: Police assisted another law enforcement agency.
22900 block Highway 99: A man reported his power bike was stolen from his workplace. Suspect information was limited.
23600 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted from a grocery store. The suspect was not located.
24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on multiple warrants.
Jan. 23
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man was cited and released for trespassing.
21300 block Highway 99: A man reported a dispute after purchasing a used vehicle and the business refused to take it back.
18400 block Olympic View Drive: A family member returned home to find a rock had been used to break a bedroom window. No entry was confirmed, and the incident was determined to be an attempted burglary.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole property from a business and was arrested.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested on a warrant.
Unknown location: A man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on an arrest warrant.
24100 block Highway 99: A man was cited for operating a motor vehicle with a canceled title.
23600 block Highway 99: Charges were referred against a juvenile for criminal trespass.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested on outstanding warrants.
24300 block 78th Place West: A man was reported missing and later located.
24200 block Highway 99: A vehicle fled from a traffic stop.
Jan. 24
1100 block A Avenue South: A juvenile was made aware of a fake social media profile (X) using her photograph.
500 block 5th Avenue: A man was arrested on a warrant.
500 block Pine Street: A man was defrauded online by an unknown suspect.
7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A man was booked on multiple misdemeanor warrants.
Jan. 25
9300 block 234th Street Southwest: An unknown suspect prowled a vehicle and stole personal belongings.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole items from a clothing store where he had previously been trespassed.
24100 block Highway 99: A woman stole property from a business.
Jan. 26
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was trespassed from a hospital.
7900 block 227th Place Southwest: Graffiti was reported.
200 block 5th Avenue North: License plates were turned in for destruction.
24100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was broken into and tools were stolen.
7600 block 194th Street Southwest: Police investigated a cold residential burglary. The house was ransacked, and it was unknown if anything was missing. Suspects were unknown.
7300 block Soundview Drive: A man reported a suspicious charge on his credit card account.
69th Place West/176th Street Southwest: A man and a woman were involved in a verbal domestic dispute.
6800 block 160th Street Southwest: A mother and daughter were involved in a verbal argument while troubleshooting a phone.
23600 block Highway 99: Police investigated a theft from a department store.
Jan. 27
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked on a misdemeanor warrant and for knowing possession of a controlled substance.
5th Avenue South/Main Street: Vulgar anti-ICE flyers were posted in multiple downtown locations.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked on a misdemeanor warrant.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for shoplifting and an outstanding warrant.
