Edmonds Police Blotter: Jan. 6-13, 2026

Jan. 6

200 block 5th Avenue North: A driver’s license was found in a patrol vehicle.

1100 block 12th Avenue North: A resident reported identity theft. No suspect information was available.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Police investigated a report of possible elder financial exploitation that occurred in 2024. Suspect information was limited.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A found property report was taken.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for allegedly shoplifting from a grocery store.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A woman was booked into jail after she allegedly assaulted hospital security workers.

400 block 3rd Avenue South: A resident reported fraud.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail on suspicion of shoplifting from a grocery store.

500 block Main Street: A man was cited and released for alleged theft from a coffee shop.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: A man and a woman reportedly stole items from a department store.

North 200th Street and Aurora Avenue North: A woman was arrested on a warrant and booked into jail.

23500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

Jan. 7

23800 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered. Two men were booked into jail, and charges were referred for another individual.

22500 block Highway 99: A vehicle window was broken, and an empty purse and fruit were stolen. No suspect information was available.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was reported missing.

100 block Railroad Avenue: A man was arrested on a warrant related to a misdemeanor violation.

500 block 5th Avenue: A man was arrested on a warrant.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was cited for operating a motor vehicle with a canceled title.

8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman reported a dispute with a mechanic.

Jan. 8

20800 block 17th Avenue South: A man was booked into jail on an outstanding warrant.

23600 block 79th Avenue West: A lost property report was taken.

8100 block Sierra Drive: Police investigated a reported court order violation.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A juvenile disclosed being assaulted.

Edmonds Way/Pine Street: A man was arrested for an alleged weapons violation following a road rage incident.

23100 block Highway 99: A man threw a rock at an aid car, causing damage.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: A man was arrested for violating a court order.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman reportedly shoplifted from a store. No suspect information was available.

23300 block Highway 99: Police took a report of a malicious misdemeanor.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A man allegedly assaulted his girlfriend after being asked to leave.

10300 block 238th Street Southwest: A missing juvenile was located.

Jan. 9

21800 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested on a warrant.

Highway 99/240th Street Southwest: A driver fled after a collision on the highway.

8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman reported that her teenage daughter had run away.

24100 block Highway 99: Various credit cards were found and turned in to police.

90th Avenue West/244th Street Southwest: A man and a woman were arguing on the side of the road.

18000 block 72nd Avenue West: A woman relinquished ownership of an adult dog following an animal aggression report.

23500 block 84th Avenue West: Charges were referred against a man for alleged theft of a motor vehicle.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on a warrant.

Jan. 10

24200 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on a warrant after reportedly running from officers.

7900 block 211th Place Southwest: A woman was arrested and booked into jail after she allegedly violated a protection order involving a man.

800 block Walnut Street: A resident reported that several financial accounts had been opened in his name and that his retirement account had been accessed. No theft of funds was reported at the time.

21000 block 70th Avenue West: A woman reported being scammed online.

23200 block Highway 99: A man and a woman argued about their relationship, and the woman threatened to overdose on medication.

Main Street/9th Avenue North: A woman was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of DUI.

Jan. 11

23900 block Highway 99: A verbal altercation was heard over an open line. No probable cause was established.

900 block 5th Avenue South: A man experiencing delusions was contacted by police. An informational report was taken.

300 block 3rd Avenue South: A man who allegedly eluded officers during a traffic stop was booked into jail.

7900 block 236th Street Southwest: Neighbors were involved in a verbal altercation over noise.

Jan. 12

23600 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released for allegedly shoplifting from a grocery store.

23200 block Edmonds Way: Police took a report of package theft at an apartment complex.

9100 block 236th Street Southwest: A disturbance between former partners was reported over the phone.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A woman was taken into custody and transported to the county jail on an Edmonds warrant.

23600 block Highway 99: A man reportedly stole items that were recovered by loss prevention.

23600 block Highway 99: A man reportedly stole food that was recovered by loss prevention.

24300 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested on a warrant.

200 block 5th Avenue North: Narcotics were taken for destruction following a vehicle prowl investigation.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a store.

Jan. 13

400 block 3rd Avenue South: Police investigated a report of spousal abuse from a mandatory reporter and arrested a suspect.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested on a warrant and booked into jail.

216th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A man was arrested on a warrant.

400 block Pine Street: A man and a woman were involved in a verbal argument. An informational report was taken.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman allegedly stole merchandise that was recovered.