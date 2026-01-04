Jan. 5: Edmonds police chief to speak at Edmonds Civic Roundtable meeting

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

At Edmonds Civic Roundtable’s first meeting of 2026, Edmonds Police Chief Loi Dawkins will speak about the status of the police department and policing in Edmonds in light of the 2026 budget changes.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 5 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.

The Edmonds Civic Roundtable (ECR) says it has additional discussions planned throughout the year, including those with the Edmonds College president and Edmonds mayor.

“Not only will we meet with our city’s leaders, we will sponsor discussion among residents on key topics such as the business development on Highway 99 and other topics,” said Gil Morgan, ECR president.

Scheduled primarily on Monday evenings at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, the Roundtable discussions are 60- to 90-minute programs that include presentations and the opportunity for residents to ask follow-up questions and offer their own ideas about city government.

In addition, the Roundtable will continue its “Conversations with Council” breakfasts. These provide an opportunity for Edmonds residents to meet and get to know city councilmembers – and sometimes key city staff – in an informal setting.

“This has been an extremely busy and fraught year in Edmonds, with the vote on the Regional Fire Authority and city property tax proposal, Morgan said. “And we see no letup in 2026. The Roundtable looks forward to its mission or bringing fact-based discussion and focus on these and other issues.”

The ECR said it will host a meeting with Mayor Mike Rosen after his 2026 state-of-the-city address later in the spring. Edmonds College President Amit Singh will speak at the May meeting.

“It isn’t necessary to be an ECR member to attend any of these events, “Morgan said, “ but because seating is sometimes limited, we do ask for folks to register in advance. And please check our website at edmondscivicroundtable.org for current calendar and upcoming events.”