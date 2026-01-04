Jan. 5: Edmonds police chief to speak at Edmonds Civic Roundtable meeting

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
At Edmonds Civic Roundtable’s first meeting of 2026, Edmonds Police Chief Loi Dawkins will speak about the status of the police department and policing in Edmonds in light of the 2026 budget changes.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 5 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.
The Edmonds Civic Roundtable (ECR) says it has additional discussions planned throughout the year, including those with the Edmonds College president and Edmonds mayor.
“Not only will we meet with our city’s leaders, we will sponsor discussion among residents on key topics such as the business development on Highway 99 and other topics,” said Gil Morgan, ECR president.
Scheduled primarily on Monday evenings at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, the Roundtable discussions are 60- to 90-minute programs that include presentations and the opportunity for residents to ask follow-up questions and offer their own ideas about city government.
In addition, the Roundtable will continue its “Conversations with Council” breakfasts. These provide an opportunity for Edmonds residents to meet and get to know city councilmembers – and sometimes key city staff – in an informal setting.
“This has been an extremely busy and fraught year in Edmonds, with the vote on the Regional Fire Authority and city property tax proposal, Morgan said. “And we see no letup in 2026. The Roundtable looks forward to its mission or bringing fact-based discussion and focus on these and other issues.”
The ECR said it will host a meeting with Mayor Mike Rosen after his 2026 state-of-the-city address later in the spring. Edmonds College President Amit Singh will speak at the May meeting.
“It isn’t necessary to be an ECR member to attend any of these events, “Morgan said, “ but because seating is sometimes limited, we do ask for folks to register in advance. And please check our website at edmondscivicroundtable.org for current calendar and upcoming events.”
Edmonds residents have benefited for many years with a first class police department – dating back to when Police Chief Al Compaan was in charge – and ran a lean department and a tight ship while delivering best-in-class public safety. He had a reputation for putting the residents first and ensuring that tax dollars were spent wisely. He earned trust and credibility through his management style and focus on frugal and cost conscious operation. Something changed after Al retired and spending got out of control. It will be interesting to see if the new Chief talks about the last 4 years of police department staffing/spending – when police budget increased 61% between 2021 and 2025. That increase was baked into the 2025 $19M budget. Also interesting to see if the Chief talks about why Edmonds residents pay 35-40% more per resident per year for police services compared to what Shoreline residents spend, and Esperance residents spend. Rather than spending time talking about reduced budgets and lack of staffing, it would be nice to hear about how the Chief focuses on performance metrics and results oriented management, and what efficiency improvements have been delivered over the past several years, and how crime was reduced with the 2021-2025 budget increases. Hopefully the audience will have their questions ready, and the Chief will give 360* transparent answers.
I am concerned with the city reducing police positions to help, in effect, balance the budget. And, it’s worse than that – a double whammy. 1. The city is already quite below the national average ratio of police to residents and also below the state ratio. Further reductions only make that worse.
2. The city is under mandates to increase the population and pushes to increase population beyond that. That means the ratio decreases even further.
As a result of this, the residents are without any doubt the protection and safety the city is obligated to provide. This is not right and prioritizing must change. Like many cities across the country, Edmonds needs to pass a mandate to maintain a ratio equal to the national average. These are normally tied to approval of building permits and other growth matters.
All due respect, Gerry – police spending increased 61% between 2021 and 2025, and the 2026 budget reflects that increase. National averages are pretty meaningless. You need to analyze prior years’ re spending per capita and crime rates. You need to explain why Chief Compaan was able to manage an effective police department with 61% less expense. You need to explain why Shoreline and Kenmore have comparable crime rates as Edmonds, but spend 35% to 40% less on police services per capita than Edmonds. If you want to go with ‘averages’, you need to compare true comparable cities by daytime vs. nighttime population (example, Lynnwood has 2-3X the daytime population as Edmonds with light rail and Alderwood Mall), by crime rates, by 3-sided cities that have 1 side being a water boundary, by business revenue, by demographics including average age of population, etc. You need to analyze performance metrics – like 911 calls per officer per month. Speeding enforcement with # of officers vs. # of tickets, vs. cost per ticket vs. revenue per ticket. Stop light enforcement cameras – cost vs. revenue – and reduction in red light violations over X number of years. Performance metrics showing annual efficiency gains. Comparing Edmonds’ police staffing per capita vs. the national average is almost meaningless without the other data analysis.
Mr.Gibson, why are you tracking such a high level ratio of police headcount to population count? We’re a small-ish town, and can come up with more granular and more meaningful ratios to make sense of any department’s spending. How about violent crimes solved per annual spending? Or traffic fine revenues per patrol person? Or non violent arrests per annual spending? Or the ratio of patrol officer cost to management overhead cost? Crimes should be the cost driver of police department spending, not the size of the population in town. And throw in some crime prevention work to the funded workload also.
