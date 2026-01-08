Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for Jan. 12, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Jan. 12, 2026

6 p.m.

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. MISSION STATEMENT

The mission of the Port of Edmonds is to provide value to our community through economic development, marina and commercial operations, waterfront public access, and environmental stewardship.

IV. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

V. PRESENTATIONS

A. Ceremonial Oath for Commissioner Cass, Commissioner Dimmick, and Commissioner Grant

VI. PUBLIC COMMENTS (Each comment shall generally be limited to 3 minutes or less and shall be limited to Port business)

VII. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of December 8, 2025 Meeting Minutes

B. Approval of Payments

C. Waiver of Notice of Special Meeting

VIII. CITY OF EDMONDS AND WOODWAY REPORTS

IX. POSSIBLE ACTION

A. Resolution No. 26-01 Confirming Schedule and Location of Meetings

B. Election of Commission Officers

C. Adopt 2026 Commission Committee Representatives and Liaison Assignments

D. Support for Highway 104 Graffiti Cleanup

X. INFORMATION

A. Travel and Conference Schedule Review: 2026 Q1

XI. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

XII. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

XIII. EXECUTIVE SESSION

XIV. ADJOURNMENT

Please join the Port of Edmonds Commission Meeting in person at 471 Admiral Way or join us remotely via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89241933654.

Comments can also be made by mail, or emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.gov any time prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record. Comments submitted through email or mail on the day of the meeting must be received by 3 p.m. for Monday meetings, and 8 a.m. for Tuesday meetings. If they miss the cut-off time, comments will be included in the next meeting.

