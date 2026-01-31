Edmonds Port Commissioners discuss new protocols under 2026 president

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Key takeaways:

Port commissioners agree to more detailed minutes to track discussion that leads to decisions.

Commissioner Selena Killen shares thoughts on recent meetings.

Executive Director Brandon Baker provides a list of future discussion topics for Commission briefings

Port leases and marina operations in strong positive territory.

New finance director joins Commission meeting on his first day.

The Port of Edmonds Commission meeting started and finished with process and protocol discussions heading into the new term with Port Commissioner Janelle Cass as president.

Cass opened the meeting by discussing the format for meeting minutes. Current minutes are what’s known as “action item” minutes, which track issues and outcomes but not the detailed discussion that leads to those decisions.

She said the previous meeting minutes did not reflect the discussion surrounding selection of the port secretary.

Commissioner Ross Dimmick agreed. “Regarding the secretary nomination, there is nothing about the kind of historical progression of these offices … that was something we discussed at some length and there’s no mention of it. I think that’s the kind of thing we are talking about here.”

“I would propose that we could bring back an amended minutes and see if we can capture at least the kind of high-level discussion… for future discussions or research,” Cass said.

Commissioners briefly discussed using artificial intelligence (AI) to do this work. Economic Development Director Brittany Williams said AI is not always accurate and still requires staff to review the entire transcript for accuracy. (Port Commission meetings are recorded and available to the public upon request.)

By a vote of 5-0, Commissioners agreed that future minutes would include a short summary that gets to the crux of a debated issue, arguments for and against, and the outcome. Future minutes will also include links to documents and presentations from the meeting.

Future topics

Executive Director Brandon Baker brought forward a list of topics for Commission discussion this year.

They include: parking on Port property, design plans for the marina operations building, Port master planning, the Port’s position on the Edmonds Marsh property, federal and state lobbying efforts, an update on potential bond issuances and the North PortWalk Phase 2 project, which will have firmer timelines later this year.

Dimmick added local economic development updates to the list of topics for Commission discussion.

Dimmick is the new City of Edmonds liaison and envisions future economic partnerships with the City, which have been noticeably absent in the last several years.

“I spoke by phone with [Edmonds City] Council President Michelle Dotsch last week and talked about our economic development mission and how I see that as being consistent with the City’s need for additional revenue, and that we need to find ways to work together,” Dimmick said.

Dimmick hopes to deliver a presentation to the City Council before the end of February. Brittany Williams and Brandon Baker will attend as staff representatives to share information.

4th quarter updates

The Port continues to be in a strong economic position at Harbor Square with two new tenants and 10 lease renewals for a 92% occupancy rate. For the marina, the Port signed 26 new leases and had 31 terminations. The marina waitlist stands at 301. For 2025, the marina boasts a five-year high for one-way launches from the public launch – at 922. Roundtrips from the port are at 2,540, down about 200 from 2024.

Security is also a priority. “We want it to be safe for those 2 a.m. walkers,” Baker said. The Port is at a five-year low for theft with just three reports in 2025 and recorded fewer than 20 calls to 911. Baker said credit goes to security teams with what he described as a “customer-service mindset.”

New faces

John Peterman is the Port’s new director of finance and administration. He comes to the Port from Kenmore Air Harbor, where he served as director of financial and strategic analysis. Dennis Halpin is the new marina operations manager. He worked previously in various positions at Elliott Bay Marina.

Commissioner comments

At the end of the meeting, Commissioner Selena Killin used her council comment time to state her concerns about commissioner meeting preparation and transparency.

“Over the past several meetings, there have been repeated instances where packet materials were clearly not reviewed in advance, despite being provided on time and intended to support informed discussion and decision-making,” Killin said. “When we come unprepared, we slow decision-making, waste staff time and undermine the public’s confidence in how we govern.”

She also touched on last week’s discussions regarding the nominating process for commission secretary. She said information shared during the meeting created the impression that discussions had been held outside the meeting. She said that type of process doesn’t communicate transparency.

MNNG reached out to Commission President Cass after the meeting to get her response to Killin’s statement.

“I believe every Port of Edmonds commissioner serves in good faith and in the best interests of the Port, the voters of the Port District and our stakeholders,” Cass wrote in an email.

“Commissioners routinely spend much of their own time researching background and history and consulting with staff and counsel as part of responsible due diligence for informed decision making.

“While differing perspectives are a natural part of public service, I am confident that all commissioners remain committed to working collaboratively, respectfully and transparently. The Port is on a strong trajectory with significant projects ahead and an exceptional staff supporting that work.”