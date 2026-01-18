Edmonds SD superintendent to speak at Edmonds Lions Club Jan. 27

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds Lions Club invites the community to its next regular meeting at noon Tuesday, Jan. 27 at the Pancake Haus in downtown Edmonds. The club will welcome Edmonds School District Superintendent Dr. Rebecca Miner as its guest speaker.

Miner will present information about the upcoming Replacement Educational Programs and Operations Levy on the Feb. 10 special election ballot. The levy represents 15% of the district’s total budget and provides ongoing funding for day-to-day operations.

The Edmonds Lions Club has served the community for nearly 80 years. It meets on the second Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Maplewood Presbyterian Church and on the fourth Tuesday at noon at Pancake Haus. Come to a meeting or visit edmondslions.org to learn more about the club.

The Pancake Haus is located at 530 5th Ave. S. in Edmonds.