Edmonds United Methodist Church hosts ‘ICE Out for Good’ vigil, march

An estimated 150 people attended a vigil and candlelight march at Edmonds United Methodist Church Sunday afternoon, a local response to incidents involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers across the U.S.

“We gather in the name of humanity, free speech, due process, justice,” Pastor Jeremy Smith said to those who filled the church sanctuary. After listening to several speakers, those attending lit candles, then gathered for a march on church grounds.

“Give us the courage of steady love, love that protects, love that tells the truth, love that links arms, love that keeps showing up,” Smith said.

The vigil was part of a nationwide response over the weekend from the ICE Out for Good Coalition, prompted by shootings in Minneapolis and Portland, Oregon.

— Photos and reporting by Julia Wiese