Edmonds Waterfront Center inducts new board members

L-R, top row: Edmonds Waterfront Center Board President Lillyann Hendershot, Vice President Doug Purcell, Secretary Jeanne Kiewicz-Brooks. Middle row: New Board Member and Treasurer Nancy Ekrem and new Board Members Rick Canning and Maggie Peterson. Bottom row: New Board Member Rosemary Wander, outgoing Board Members David Schaefer, Alma Ohtomo and Chuck Fritz; and Councilmember Erika Barnett presides over the board swearing in. (Photos courtesy Edmonds Waterfront Center)

The Edmonds Waterfront Center (EWC) during its Jan. 8 meeting inducted four new members to the board of directors and elected board officers for 2026. City Councilmember Erika Barnett presided over the swearing-in ceremony.

New board members include:
Rick Canning
Nancy Ekrem
Maggie Peterson
Rosemary Wander

The slate of officers elected for 2026 includes:
President – Lillyan Hendershot
Vice President – Doug Purcell
Secretary – Jeannie Kiewicz-Brooks
Treasurer – Nancy Ekrem

The board also acknowledged the significant contribution of outgoing board members:
Chuck Fritz
Alma Ohtomo
David Schaefer

“I am thrilled to be part of this wonderful organization,” said new Board President Lillyan Hendershot. “With the help of the board and our dedicated staff we will build on the success of last year, expanding our programs, partnerships and intergenerational impact.”

 

