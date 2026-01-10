Edmonds Waterfront Center inducts new board members

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
The Edmonds Waterfront Center (EWC) during its Jan. 8 meeting inducted four new members to the board of directors and elected board officers for 2026. City Councilmember Erika Barnett presided over the swearing-in ceremony.
New board members include:
Rick Canning
Nancy Ekrem
Maggie Peterson
Rosemary Wander
The slate of officers elected for 2026 includes:
President – Lillyan Hendershot
Vice President – Doug Purcell
Secretary – Jeannie Kiewicz-Brooks
Treasurer – Nancy Ekrem
The board also acknowledged the significant contribution of outgoing board members:
Chuck Fritz
Alma Ohtomo
David Schaefer
“I am thrilled to be part of this wonderful organization,” said new Board President Lillyan Hendershot. “With the help of the board and our dedicated staff we will build on the success of last year, expanding our programs, partnerships and intergenerational impact.”
