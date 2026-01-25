Edmonds winter market has a new name: Cabin Fever Market starts Jan. 31

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
The City of Edmonds-sponsored outdoor market is shaking off winter blues with a brand-new name. Formerly known as the Winter Market, it’s now the Cabin Fever Market “because by late winter, we’re all feeling it,” the City said in a news release.
The City invites you to leave the house, see friendly faces and stock up on fresh, local finds while counting down to spring.
Market Dates (Last Saturday of the month):
- Jan. 31
- Feb. 28
- March 28
- April 25
Time: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
