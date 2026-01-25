Edmonds-Woodway HS junior named snare drumming champion

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Edmonds-Woodway High School drummer Max Fenwick was named the Midwest Amateur Grade 2 Snare Drumming Champion during the Winter Storm event hosted by the Midwest Highland Arts Fund in Kansas City, Missouri.
This was his second year competing in the event; he took fifth place last year.
Midwest Highland Arts Fund promotes the Scottish Highland performing arts every January with its Winter Storm Weekend – The Pipes & Drums Event. It includes master classes, concerts and competitions.
Fenwick is a junior at EWHS.
