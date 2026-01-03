Edwin Ian Scott: Celebration of life Jan. 17 in Richmond Beach

Edwin Ian Scott

Edwin Ian Scott of Edmonds, WA, passed away peacefully on December 1, at the age of 89 surrounded by loved ones. Born on September 24, 1936, on the island of Kauai, Ian lived there until age five, when his family relocated to Seattle. He grew up in the Green Lake neighborhood and attended Seattle Public Schools, graduating from Lincoln High School before earning his graduate degree in Education from Seattle Pacific College (now University). Ian began his career as a social studies teacher, but most of his professional journey was spent in high school administration, including many devoted years as Vice Principal at Ingraham High School. He often said he hoped to be remembered by colleagues and students as being “fair, firm, and friendly”.

On weekends, Ian was a rafting guide and enjoyed the fall and winter floats on the Skagit River to watch bald eagles, as well as the spring white-water adventures on the Wenatchee River. Ian met Claudia Mae Nevins at Ravenna Boulevard Presbyterian Church, and they married after college, later welcoming two children. After Ian was widowed in 1982, life brought him and Rose Ann Forsell together through mutual friends. They married in June of 1985 and recently celebrated 40 years of marriage.

After his retirement from the school district, Ian and Rose Ann purchased a second home in Arizona and fully embraced the “snowbird” lifestyle. They formed wonderful friendships, and he loved playing softball year-round. He has many trophies and rings from tournaments like the Huntsman Senior Games in St. George, Utah. He played senior softball until the age of 82, which he liked to brag about to doctors in recent years. Ian and Rose Ann took many fun trips together both in the U.S. and internationally – Scotland and Norway were his favorites.

Ian was modest and unassuming, and a man of faith. His Scottish parents instilled in him a strong work ethic and the importance of being frugal. He liked to read and watch television, and he enjoyed a tall (no larger!) Frappuccino with light whip. A member of Calvin Presbyterian Church for more than 50 years, he also loved tending to his garden. Even this past spring, despite declining health, he insisted the family plant tomatoes so he and Rose Ann could enjoy them all summer.

Ian is survived by his loving wife, Rose Ann, children John Scott (Danika) and Stacy Cowin (Clifton), stepdaughters Diane Mooney (Kevin), Kim Eli (Jed), and Shari dela Fleure, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as dear friends. A celebration of Ian’s life will be held on January 17, 2026, at 2pm at Calvin Presbyterian Church in Richmond Beach. Family and friends are invited to gather and share their cherished memories. Donations may be made in Ian’s honor to Everett Gospel Mission or Calvin Presbyterian Church.