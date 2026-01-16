Free help with family history research in Lynnwood Jan. 24

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Are you struggling with a family history research problem? The Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is offering a free opportunity to break through those genealogical Brick Walls on Saturday, Jan. 24. Bring your questions, challenges, and stumbling blocks.

You’ll meet with experienced genealogy researcher Margaret Summitt, who is eager to share her insights, tips and knowledge.

To reserve one of the four 40-minute sessions call 425-775-6267 to leave a message. Your call will be returned later to confirm your appointment. The sessions will be held in person at the Humble House Library in Heritage Park, 19827 Poplar Way, Lynnwood.