Free webinar on gun safety Jan. 22

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Providence Swedish, the Be SMART campaign and the Snohomish County Health Department invites families to attend a free Injury and Violence Prevention webinar focused on gun safety.

According to an Edmonds School District announcement, Be SMART About Gun Safety will take place from 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 22 and is open to all community members.

This webinar will provide practical strategies to help keep your home and community safe — whether or not you own a firearm.

Key topics include:

How secure gun storage can reduce gun violence Tips for talking to your children about guns Local and national resources for families What to know if your child visits homes where firearms may be present



Register to attend here.