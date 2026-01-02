From the Founder’s Desk: Thanks to you, we exceeded our fundraising goal — $100K raised

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Dear My Edmonds News Readers:

Two months ago, we launched our annual News Match, a national matching campaign that supports nonprofit newsrooms. Our goal was very ambitious — to raise $90,000 — and I am thrilled to announce that we have exceeded our goal, with $100,000 generated!

Thanks to every one of you who donated generously during the past two months. Because of you, we can continue to provide our community with the robust news organization that it deserves.

Your work will help us expand coverage of the news you value — provided by trusted and experienced local journalists — from local government to schools to arts and entertainment. Your donations also ensure that we have matching funds on hand for grant opportunities — now in process — to provide more robust K-12 education reporting.

All of us at the nonprofit My Neighborhood News Group and its publications My Edmonds News, My MLT News and My Lynnwood News are proud to cover our community and we look forward to continuing that work in 2026 and beyond.

Thanks again for your support.

With gratitude,

Teresa Wippel

Founder, President and CEO

My Neighborhood News Group

My Edmonds News/My MLT News/My Lynnwood News