HASCO hosting third annual resource fair Jan. 27 for people experiencing homelessness

The Housing Authority of Snohomish County (HASCO) will host a resource fair from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 27, in conjunction with the annual Point-in-Time (PIT) Count.

HASCO will provide warm-up kits with items such as hand warmers, personal hygiene items and winter gear. The organization will also distribute Bombas socks, all thanks to a donation from Dignity for Divas.

Attendees can expect to see other organizations offering services at HASCO’s office, 12711 Fourth Ave. W. in Everett.

Here’s a list of the other organizations:

The PIT count is “a comprehensive assessment covering individuals and families experiencing homelessness,” according to a Snohomish County news release earlier this month.

PIT Count data helps secure federal and state funding to address homelessness. It also helps give a snapshot of homelessness in the county, and identifies which demographic groups are impacted the most.

Angelica Relente is a Murrow News Fellow covering housing and related issues in South Snohomish County for the My Neighborhood News Network. Contact her at angelica@myedmondsnews.com.