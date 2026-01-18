Here’s where you can drop off your donations of golf equipment

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

With the closure of Reliable Floor Coverings, there is the new location for dropping off donations of golf equipment for use by disabled military veterans at American Lake Golf Course and Veterans Hospital in Lakewood. It’s Sugarology, located at 133 4th Ave. N. in downtown Edmonds.

Donors should go around to the back porch, where there is a drop-off box with a sign, donation coordinator Craig Nelson said.