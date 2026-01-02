High school sports roundup for Dec. 30, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Boys Basketball
Mountlake Terrace Holiday Tournament
Seattle Academy defeated Mountlake Terrace 56-47
Scoring by quarter: Total
Seattle Academy 11-13-12-20 56
Mountlake Terrace 9-13- 6- 19 47
Sophomore Zane Zilliax scored a game high 19 points as the Seattle Academy Cardinals defeated the Mountlake Terrace Hawks 56-47. It was a homecoming for Seattle Academy Head Coach Ryan Webb, a 2002 graduate of Mountlake Terrace High School who was an All-Sate player for the Hawks. Webb was honored before the game and given a commemorative basketball, presented to him by former Mountlake Terrace Head Coaches Roger Ottmar and Nalin Sood.
Seattle Academy individual scoring:
Zane Zilliax 19, Malachi Dickey 10, Jaden Arriaga 8, Myles Webb 8, Colin Chiang 3, E.J. Hill 3, Max Hurst 3, Charlie Constable 2
Mountlake Terrace individual scoring:
Jackson Wallis 16, Alex Mkrtychyan 9, Tyree Connor 7, Anthony Fuentes 7, Jordan Wilson 6, Oliver Shaw-Jones
Records: Seattle Academy 7-3; Mountlake Terrace 1-8
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway: Friday, Jan. 2; 8 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Squalicum defeated Juanita 61-45
Scoring by quarter: Total
Squalicum 14-10-19-18 61
Juanita 14- 9- 13- 9 45
Squalicum individual scoring:
Blake Elston 21, Hunter Calloway 11, Rhys Knowlton 9, Orion Granberg-Kiddle 8, Lincoln Shimkus 6, Ansen Asbjornsen 4, Harvey Tetrick 2,
Juanita individual scoring:
Ayden Kinnard 11, Josiah Lee 9, Connor Cook 7, Sammy Nyigow 5, Quincy Parsadmehr 4, Mohannad Benmaatoug 2, Kaylen Moore 2, Mainor Valentin-goings 2, Cooper Williams 2, Lucca Marcello 1
Records: Squalicum 4-4; Juanita 0-11
Jackson defeated Curtis 61-58
Scoring by quarter: Total
Jackson 16-13-12-20 61
Curtis 16- 4- 20-18 58
Jackson individual scoring:
Seamus Williams 21, Joey Gosline 19, Laryd Christensen 10, Mason Engen 6, Logan Rabe 3, Mutaz Abukhder 2
Curtis individual scoring:
Noah Kaylor 18, Adam Kaylor 14, William Torrone 11, Skylar Clement 6, Roman Kerkhoff 4, Taylor Smith 3, Kingston Kerkhoff 2
Records: Jackson 5-4; Curtis 4-6
Lynden Christian defeated Sumner 59-53
Scoring by quarter: Total
Sumner 8- 20-11-14 53
Lynden Christian 15-12-14-18 59
Lynden Christian individual scoring:
Dawson Hintz 30, Gunnar Dykstra 10, Harvest Howell 8, Kaden Veldman 5, Hayden Herwerden 3, Eli Maberry 3
Sumner individual scoring:
Jerius Isabell 13, Will Norton 11, Parker Fiorito 10, Cole Allen 6, Goose Frederick 5, Owen Liedtke 4, Andy Hobson 3, Gavin Lee 1
Records: Lynden Christian 8-1; Sumner 6-4
Boys basketball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Ferndale 66-55
No details reported
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 10-0; Ferndale 1-5
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Friday, Jan. 2; 8 p.m.
Lynnwood defeated Marysville Getchell 60-50
No details reported
Records: Lynnwood 4-6; Marysville Getchell 0-9
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood; Friday, Jan. 2; 8 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Girls Basketball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 67-31
Meadowdale defeated North Creek 58-46
Scoring by quarter: Total
Meadowdale 18-10-15-15 58
North Creek 15-14- 8 – 9 46
Meadowdale individual scoring:
Mia Brockmeyer 21, Kaya Powell 10, Quinn Gannon 9, Lisa Sonko 9, Kylie Richards 5, Hannah Keeney 4
North Creek individual scoring:
Paige Geller 19, Madison McGill 13, Kayla Huffman 9, Grace Pinder 3, Raya Madarang 2
Records: Meadowdale 5-3; North Creek 6-5
Meadowdale next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Friday, Jan. 2; 6:30 p.m.
Lynnwood defeated Marysville Pilchuck 41-28
Lynnwood top individual scorers:here
Ena Dodik 17, Vanessa Olivar 10
Marysville Pilchuck top individual scorers:
Moriah Reyes Reyes 8 and Makayla Whitson 8
Records: Lynnwood 2-8; Marysville Pilchuck 0-9
Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood; Friday, Jan.2; 6:30 p.m.
Boys Wrestling
Northwest Duals
in Albany, Oregon
Brent Belveal Divison (teams were sorted into 1 of 8 divisions)
1st place- Edmonds-Woodway
2nd place- Sherwood
3rd place- Lowell
4th place- Sprague
5th place- South Albany
Edmonds-Woodway scores within the division:
defeated South Albany 71-5
defeated Lowell 46-24
defeated Sprague 68-6
defeated Sherwood 52-26
Championship Bracket (5th/6th Place match):
West Albany defeated Edmonds-Woodway 38-30
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Lynnwood; Tuesday, Jan. 6; 8 p.m.
