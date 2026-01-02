High school sports roundup for Dec. 30, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Boys Basketball

Mountlake Terrace Holiday Tournament

Seattle Academy defeated Mountlake Terrace 56-47

Scoring by quarter: Total

Seattle Academy 11-13-12-20 56

Mountlake Terrace 9-13- 6- 19 47

Sophomore Zane Zilliax scored a game high 19 points as the Seattle Academy Cardinals defeated the Mountlake Terrace Hawks 56-47. It was a homecoming for Seattle Academy Head Coach Ryan Webb, a 2002 graduate of Mountlake Terrace High School who was an All-Sate player for the Hawks. Webb was honored before the game and given a commemorative basketball, presented to him by former Mountlake Terrace Head Coaches Roger Ottmar and Nalin Sood.

Seattle Academy individual scoring:

Zane Zilliax 19, Malachi Dickey 10, Jaden Arriaga 8, Myles Webb 8, Colin Chiang 3, E.J. Hill 3, Max Hurst 3, Charlie Constable 2

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring:

Jackson Wallis 16, Alex Mkrtychyan 9, Tyree Connor 7, Anthony Fuentes 7, Jordan Wilson 6, Oliver Shaw-Jones

Records: Seattle Academy 7-3; Mountlake Terrace 1-8

Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway: Friday, Jan. 2; 8 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Squalicum defeated Juanita 61-45

Scoring by quarter: Total

Squalicum 14-10-19-18 61

Juanita 14- 9- 13- 9 45

Squalicum individual scoring:

Blake Elston 21, Hunter Calloway 11, Rhys Knowlton 9, Orion Granberg-Kiddle 8, Lincoln Shimkus 6, Ansen Asbjornsen 4, Harvey Tetrick 2,

Juanita individual scoring:

Ayden Kinnard 11, Josiah Lee 9, Connor Cook 7, Sammy Nyigow 5, Quincy Parsadmehr 4, Mohannad Benmaatoug 2, Kaylen Moore 2, Mainor Valentin-goings 2, Cooper Williams 2, Lucca Marcello 1

Records: Squalicum 4-4; Juanita 0-11

Jackson defeated Curtis 61-58

Scoring by quarter: Total

Jackson 16-13-12-20 61

Curtis 16- 4- 20-18 58

Jackson individual scoring:

Seamus Williams 21, Joey Gosline 19, Laryd Christensen 10, Mason Engen 6, Logan Rabe 3, Mutaz Abukhder 2

Curtis individual scoring:

Noah Kaylor 18, Adam Kaylor 14, William Torrone 11, Skylar Clement 6, Roman Kerkhoff 4, Taylor Smith 3, Kingston Kerkhoff 2

Records: Jackson 5-4; Curtis 4-6

Lynden Christian defeated Sumner 59-53

Scoring by quarter: Total

Sumner 8- 20-11-14 53

Lynden Christian 15-12-14-18 59

Lynden Christian individual scoring:

Dawson Hintz 30, Gunnar Dykstra 10, Harvest Howell 8, Kaden Veldman 5, Hayden Herwerden 3, Eli Maberry 3

Sumner individual scoring:

Jerius Isabell 13, Will Norton 11, Parker Fiorito 10, Cole Allen 6, Goose Frederick 5, Owen Liedtke 4, Andy Hobson 3, Gavin Lee 1

Records: Lynden Christian 8-1; Sumner 6-4

Boys basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Ferndale 66-55

No details reported

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 10-0; Ferndale 1-5

Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Friday, Jan. 2; 8 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Marysville Getchell 60-50

No details reported

Records: Lynnwood 4-6; Marysville Getchell 0-9

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood; Friday, Jan. 2; 8 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Girls Basketball

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 67-31

Click here to read the story.

Meadowdale defeated North Creek 58-46

Scoring by quarter: Total

Meadowdale 18-10-15-15 58

North Creek 15-14- 8 – 9 46

Meadowdale individual scoring:

Mia Brockmeyer 21, Kaya Powell 10, Quinn Gannon 9, Lisa Sonko 9, Kylie Richards 5, Hannah Keeney 4

North Creek individual scoring:

Paige Geller 19, Madison McGill 13, Kayla Huffman 9, Grace Pinder 3, Raya Madarang 2

Records: Meadowdale 5-3; North Creek 6-5

Meadowdale next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Friday, Jan. 2; 6:30 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Marysville Pilchuck 41-28

Lynnwood top individual scorers:here

Ena Dodik 17, Vanessa Olivar 10

Marysville Pilchuck top individual scorers:

Moriah Reyes Reyes 8 and Makayla Whitson 8

Records: Lynnwood 2-8; Marysville Pilchuck 0-9

Lynnwood next game: vs Shorewood; Friday, Jan.2; 6:30 p.m.

Boys Wrestling

Northwest Duals

in Albany, Oregon

Brent Belveal Divison (teams were sorted into 1 of 8 divisions)

1st place- Edmonds-Woodway

2nd place- Sherwood

3rd place- Lowell

4th place- Sprague

5th place- South Albany

Edmonds-Woodway scores within the division:

defeated South Albany 71-5

defeated Lowell 46-24

defeated Sprague 68-6

defeated Sherwood 52-26

Championship Bracket (5th/6th Place match):

West Albany defeated Edmonds-Woodway 38-30

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Lynnwood; Tuesday, Jan. 6; 8 p.m.