High school sports roundup for Jan. 10, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Boys Wrestling
King of Beacon Hill Tournament
at Cleveland High School in Seattle
Edmonds School District wrestlers that placed in their weight classifications.
Champions
106 lbs.- Isaiah Meyer, Edmonds-Woodway
120 lbs.- Aidan Duong, Edmonds-Woodway
144 lbs.- Roland Rapelje, Edmonds-Woodway
165 lbs.- Titus Swett, Mountlake Terrace
190 lbs.- Owen Boswell, Mountlake Terrace
2nd Place
215 lbs.- Logan Armstrong, Mountlake Terrace
3rd Place
285 lbs.- Ryan Pineda, Mountlake Terrace
4th Place
150 lbs.- Nathan Jauregui Torrescano, Mountlake Terrace
Gut Check Tournament
at Showare Center in Kent
Edmonds-Woodway finished 16th out of 102 schools, Lynnwood was also at the tournament.
Edmonds-Woodway wrestlers who won at least three matches in the double elimination tournaments.
5 wins
Edson Belizaire, 285 lbs.
3 wins
Alex Krumov, 113 lbs.
Jude Haines, 120 lbs.
Hollender Lynch, 138 lbs.
Dylan Rice, 150 lbs.
Alex White, 215 lbs.
Girls Wrestling
King of Beacon Hill Tournament
at Cleveland High School in Seattle
Edmonds School District wrestlers that placed in their weight classifications:
Champions:
125 lbs.- Rosechelle Obare, Mountlake Terrace
130 lbs.- Sofie Hardi, Mountlake Terrace
135 lbs.- Rihanna Whitehead, Meadowdale
190 lbs.- Kayden Kollman, Meadowdale
2nd Place:
170 lbs.- Meg Caywood, Meadowdale
190 lbs.- Taylor Fears, Mountlake Terrace
3rd Place:
125 lbs.- Isabel Hooke, Meadowdale
170 lbs.- Virginia Jeronimo Hernandez, Meadowdale
235 lbs.- Serah Jawo, Meadowdale
Girls Basketball
Todd Beamer defeated Lynnwood 49-36
No details reported
Records: Todd Beamer 2-10; Lynnwood 2-13
Lynnwood next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, Jan. 16; 6:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Boys Basketball
Mercer Island defeated Mountlake Terrace 86-51
No details repored
Records: Mercer Island 10-3; Mountlake Terrace 1-12
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, Jan. 14; 7:15 p.m.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.