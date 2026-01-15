High school sports roundup for Jan. 14, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Boys Basketball
Meadowdale defeated Shorecrest 69-62
The Meadowdale Mavericks built a 19-point first-half lead before holding off a late comeback to defeat the Shorecrest Scots 69-62. The Mavericks were led by Nolan Lee who finished with a game-high 25 points, including five of seven shooting from behind the 3-point line.
The Meadowdale victory — coupled with Shorewood’s win over Edmonds-Woodway on Wednesday — creates a three-way tie for first place in the Wesco 3A/2A South Conference. All three times currently have a 5-1 conference record with six more league games remaining.
Scoring by quarter: Total
Shorecrest 16-10-14-22 62
Meadowdale 22-14-13-20 69
Meadowdale individual scoring:
Nolan Lee 25, Marley Miller 18, Khalil Botley 10, Noah Million 9, Orion Ezeonwuka 3, Parker Elliott 2, Hassan Motley 2
Shorecrest individual scoring:
Alexander Lo 19, Brayden Fischer 13, Ben Gunderson 10, Cole Darlington 7, Abubakar Sheikh Ali 7, Theo Leverson 6
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 5-1, 11-3; Shorecrest 3-3, 7-7
Meadowdale next game: vs Cedarcrest; Friday, Jan. 16; 6:30 p.m.
Lynnwood defeated Newport 76-68
No details reported
Records: Lynnwood 6-9; Newport 6-10
Lynnwood next game: vs Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, Jan. 16; 8 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Shorewood defeated Edmonds-Woodway 55-54
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorewood 5-1, 10-6; Edmonds-Woodway 5-1, 13-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Lynnwood; Friday, Jan. 16; 8 p.m.
Archbishop Murphy defeated Mountlake Terrace 57-53
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 2-4, 7-5; Mountlake Terrace 1-6, 1-13
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Shorecrest; Friday, Jan. 16; 8 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Girls Wrestling
Marysville Pilchuck defeated Mountlake Terrace 42-30
Meadowdale vs Marysville Getchell – No results reported
Meadowdale vs Mountlake Terrace – No results reported
Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace next tournament: Justice For All Tournament; Saturday, Jan. 17; 7 a.m. at Issaquah High School
