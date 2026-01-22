High school sports roundup for Jan. 20, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Boys Wrestling

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 49-18

106: Rhett Nickle (EW) pinned Justice Klesick (M)

113: Isaiah Meyer (EW) pinned Miguel De Paula (M)

120: Alex Krumov (EW) pinned Melyk Valencia (M)

126: Aidan Duong (EW) won by forfeit

132: Hector Castro (M) pinned Aziret Bakytov (EW)

138: Hollender Lynch (EW) technical fall 16-1 over John Juarez (M)

144: Christopher Ramirez (M) pinned Roland Rapelje (EW)

150: Dylan Rice (EW) technical fall 17-2 over Logan Palmer (M)

157: Silas Meyer (EW) 8-6 decision over Tobin Kantner-Blakeslee (M)

165: Augie Hurtado (EW) 8-2 decision over Mathew Sleipness (M)

175: Samir Muhic (M) 6-2 decision over Nathan Schlack (EW)

190: Carmelo Larocca (EW) pinned Brandon Shaw

215: Jamier Perry (M) 8-2 decision over Alex White (EW)

285: Edson Belizaire (EW) 7-2 decision over Jaxson Hulbert (M)

Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Shorecrest; Friday, Jan. 23; 7 p.m.

Meadowdale next match: at Lynnwood; Friday, Jan. 23; 7 p.m.

Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 62-18

Click here to read story

Lynnwood next match: vs Meadowdale; Friday, Jan. 23; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Mountlake Terrac next match: vs Shorewood; Friday, Jan. 23; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Girls Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 86-32

Scoring by quarter: Total

Meadowdale 22-24-26-14 86

Shorewood 9- 6- 15- 2 32

Meadowdale individual scoring:

Mia Brockmeyer 26, Lexi Zardis 21, Kaya Powell 13, Quinn Powell 11, Hannah Keeney 6, Lisa Sonko 6, Mara Keller 3

Shorewood individua scoring:

Adi Davidson 10, Melanie Degenhardt 8, Karmin Kasberg 8, Rose Gallagher 4, Avery Smith 2

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 5-2, 8-7; Shorewood 1-7, 1-14

Meadowdale next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday, Jan. 23; 6:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Archbishop Murphy defeated Edmonds-Woodway 77-60

Archbishop Murphy top individual scorers:

Brooke Blachly 45 (nine three-pointers), Celine Wright 13, Ashley Fletcher 12

Edmonds-Woodway top individual scorers:

Zaniyah Jones 16, Finley Wichers 14, Amara Leckie 12, Amelia Faber 10

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 9-0, 13-3; Edmonds-Woodway 6-2, 14-2

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday, Jan. 27; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Boys Swimming

Cascade defeated Lynnwood 89-88

Individual event winners:

200 yard freestyle: Lucas Henderson (C) 2:17.21

200 yard medley: Evan Calkins (L) 2:10.82

50 yard freestyle: Gideon Smith (C) 25.38

Diving- John Peterson (C) 112.32

100 yard butterfly: Ryan Tang (L) 1:01.40

100 yard freestyle: Nick Hatfield (C) 57.85

500 yard freestyle: Lucas Henderson (C) 6:07.27

100 yard backstroke: Ryan Tang (L) 1:01.07

100 yard breaststroke: Evan Calkins (L) 1:12.36

Relay event winners:

200 yard medley: Cascade (Jiang Yang, Nick Hatfield, Lucas Henderson, Gideon Smith) 1:56.31

200 yard freestyle: Cascade (Nick Hatfield, Gideon Smith, Jiang Yang, Lucas Henderson) 1:48.02

400 yard freestyle: Lynnwood (Ryan Tang, Dominic Tran, Adam Calkins, Evan Calkins) 3:49.57

Lynnwood next meet: vs Shorewood; Thursday, Jan. 22; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

Meadowdale vs Shorewood

No results reported

Meadowdale next meet: vs Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, Jan. 29; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool