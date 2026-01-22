High school sports roundup for Jan. 20, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Boys Wrestling
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Meadowdale 49-18
106: Rhett Nickle (EW) pinned Justice Klesick (M)
113: Isaiah Meyer (EW) pinned Miguel De Paula (M)
120: Alex Krumov (EW) pinned Melyk Valencia (M)
126: Aidan Duong (EW) won by forfeit
132: Hector Castro (M) pinned Aziret Bakytov (EW)
138: Hollender Lynch (EW) technical fall 16-1 over John Juarez (M)
144: Christopher Ramirez (M) pinned Roland Rapelje (EW)
150: Dylan Rice (EW) technical fall 17-2 over Logan Palmer (M)
157: Silas Meyer (EW) 8-6 decision over Tobin Kantner-Blakeslee (M)
165: Augie Hurtado (EW) 8-2 decision over Mathew Sleipness (M)
175: Samir Muhic (M) 6-2 decision over Nathan Schlack (EW)
190: Carmelo Larocca (EW) pinned Brandon Shaw
215: Jamier Perry (M) 8-2 decision over Alex White (EW)
285: Edson Belizaire (EW) 7-2 decision over Jaxson Hulbert (M)
Edmonds-Woodway next match: at Shorecrest; Friday, Jan. 23; 7 p.m.
Meadowdale next match: at Lynnwood; Friday, Jan. 23; 7 p.m.
Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 62-18
Click here to read story
Lynnwood next match: vs Meadowdale; Friday, Jan. 23; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Mountlake Terrac next match: vs Shorewood; Friday, Jan. 23; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Girls Basketball
Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 86-32
Scoring by quarter: Total
Meadowdale 22-24-26-14 86
Shorewood 9- 6- 15- 2 32
Meadowdale individual scoring:
Mia Brockmeyer 26, Lexi Zardis 21, Kaya Powell 13, Quinn Powell 11, Hannah Keeney 6, Lisa Sonko 6, Mara Keller 3
Shorewood individua scoring:
Adi Davidson 10, Melanie Degenhardt 8, Karmin Kasberg 8, Rose Gallagher 4, Avery Smith 2
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 5-2, 8-7; Shorewood 1-7, 1-14
Meadowdale next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday, Jan. 23; 6:30 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Archbishop Murphy defeated Edmonds-Woodway 77-60
Archbishop Murphy top individual scorers:
Brooke Blachly 45 (nine three-pointers), Celine Wright 13, Ashley Fletcher 12
Edmonds-Woodway top individual scorers:
Zaniyah Jones 16, Finley Wichers 14, Amara Leckie 12, Amelia Faber 10
Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 9-0, 13-3; Edmonds-Woodway 6-2, 14-2
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Shorecrest; Tuesday, Jan. 27; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Boys Swimming
Cascade defeated Lynnwood 89-88
Individual event winners:
200 yard freestyle: Lucas Henderson (C) 2:17.21
200 yard medley: Evan Calkins (L) 2:10.82
50 yard freestyle: Gideon Smith (C) 25.38
Diving- John Peterson (C) 112.32
100 yard butterfly: Ryan Tang (L) 1:01.40
100 yard freestyle: Nick Hatfield (C) 57.85
500 yard freestyle: Lucas Henderson (C) 6:07.27
100 yard backstroke: Ryan Tang (L) 1:01.07
100 yard breaststroke: Evan Calkins (L) 1:12.36
Relay event winners:
200 yard medley: Cascade (Jiang Yang, Nick Hatfield, Lucas Henderson, Gideon Smith) 1:56.31
200 yard freestyle: Cascade (Nick Hatfield, Gideon Smith, Jiang Yang, Lucas Henderson) 1:48.02
400 yard freestyle: Lynnwood (Ryan Tang, Dominic Tran, Adam Calkins, Evan Calkins) 3:49.57
Lynnwood next meet: vs Shorewood; Thursday, Jan. 22; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Meadowdale vs Shorewood
No results reported
Meadowdale next meet: vs Mountlake Terrace; Thursday, Jan. 29; 2:45 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.