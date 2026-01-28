High school sports roundup for Jan. 24, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Boys Wrestling
Lynden Invitational Tournament
at Lynden High School
Seven Meadowdale Mavericks wrestlers finished on the podium, as they finished in fifth place out of 16 teams at the Lynden Invitational Tournament Saturday. Christopher Ramirez won the 144-pound classifcation and Jaxson Hulbert finished in second place. Meadowdale will next travel to Shorewood to take on the Stormrays on Tuesday, Jan. 27, with the winning team grabbing the final at large-team berth into the state dual meet competition Saturday, Jan.31 at Edmonds-Woodway High School.
Team Scores:
1. Glacier Peak 203.5
2. Sedro-Woolley 176.5
3. Shorecrest 155.5
4. Mount Baker 140
5. Meadowdale 127.5
6. Cleveland 126.5
7. Stanwood 118
8. Bellingham 99.5
9. Lynden 94
10. Sehome 92
11. Meridian 91.5
12. Ballard 64
13. Lake Stevens 62
14. Lakewood 24.5
15. Archbishop Murphy 24
16. Eastside Catholic 2
Meadowdale wresters who placed in their weight classifications:
1st place
144 lbs: Christopher Ramirez
2nd place
285 lbs: Jaxson Hulbert
3rd place
Jamier Perry
5th place
132 lbs: Hector Castro
175 lbs: Brandon Shaw
6th place
113 lbs: Miguel De paula
150 lbs: Logan Palmer
Meadowdale next match: at Shorewood; Tuesday, Jan. 27; 7 p.m.
Girls Wrestling
Lady Knights Invitational
at Mariner High School
Top 10 team scores (26 participating schools):
1. Lake Stevens 177.5
2. Sedro-Wooley 140.5
3. Mariner 128.5
4. North Thurston 115
5. Everett 112.5
6. Meridian 102.5
7. Ferndale 98.5
8. Anacortes 90.5
9. Arlington 78
10. Mount Vernon 74.5
17. Lynnwood 47.5
Lynnwood wrestlers who placed in their weight class
2nd place
135 lbs: Brianna Williams
4th place
Venus Hernandez
