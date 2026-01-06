High school sports roundup for Jan. 5, 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Boys Basketball
Snohomish defeated Meadowdale 57-43
Scoring by quarter Total
Meadowdale 5-12-14-12 43
Snohomish 15-12-11-19 57
Snohomish individual scoring:
Hudson Smith 22, Deyton Wheat 15, Grady Rohrich 9, Luke Davis 8, Grant Smith 3
Meadowdale individual scoring:
Noah Million 13, Hassan Motley 11, Khalil Botley 8, Orion Ezeonwuka 5, Nolan Lee 4, Parker Elliott 2
Records: Snohomish 7-6; Meadowdale 9-2
Meadowdale next game: vs Lynnwood; Wednesday, Jan. 7; 7:15 p.m.
