Hundreds attend Lynnwood Neighborhood Center community grand opening

Over a decade in the making, the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center came to life Saturday as hundreds poured in to celebrate the newly opened center.

Created in partnership between Lynnwood’s Trinity Lutheran Church and Volunteers of America Western Washington (VOAWW), the 40,000-square-foot, $26.6-million facility brings a centralized hub for human services to South Snohomish County. Sitting next door to Trinity Lutheran, the center is projected to serve more than 20,000 people.

The building is occupied by local organizations providing a range of services including child care, food, physical and mental health services, technology assistance, teen hangouts and large event spaces open to the public.

The project was largely funded by Edmonds-based travel guide and philanthropist Rick Steves and public, corporate and community donations.

Learn more about the center here or on VOAWW’s website.

