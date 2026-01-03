‘I Love Being Abroad’ author to speak at Edmonds Waterfront Center Jan. 29

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Next up for the Edmonds Waterfront Center Author & Speaker Series is a Thursday, Jan. 29 presentation of I Love Being Abroad: Memoirs of an American Chanteuse in Paris with Julie Cascioppo.

The book is a vibrant memoir chronicling Julie Cascioppo’s transformative decade as an American jazz singer in 1980s Paris. What begins as a one-month escape from Seattle becomes an eight-year odyssey of artistic discovery, romantic entanglements, and personal reinvention in the City of Light.

I Love Being Abroad captures a unique moment in cultural history — 1980s Paris as a haven for artistic expatriates before globalization homogenized international cities. Julie’s story resonates with anyone who has ever taken a leap of faith, left their comfort zone or pursued a creative dream against conventional wisdom.

The event is sponsored by the Edmonds Waterfront Center, My Edmonds News and the Edmonds Bookshop.

Julie Cascioppo continues to perform internationally and teaches voice in Seattle. Her Parisian adventures established her as a celebrated cabaret artist, leading to performances throughout Europe and North America.

Subtitles and closed captioning will be provided for our guests who are deaf and hard of hearing. The EWC also offers assistive listening devices available to check out or connect with your smart phone.

Tickets are $7.50. Reserve your seat online here. Walk-ins are welcome the night of the event based on available seating.

Online ticket sales end at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 29