ICE protest draws 500-plus to Hwy 99 and 196th Saturday

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

An estimated crowd of 500-plus protesters lined Highway 99 at 196th Street Southwest in Lynnwood Saturday morning in response to recent incidents involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers across the U.S.

The protests are part of a nationwide response this weekend from the ICE Out for Good Coalition “to honor the lives lost at the hands of ICE, demand accountability and make visible the human cost of this administration’s actions.”

Events will continue Sunday, Jan.11, including a vigil from 4-5 p.m. at Edmonds United Methodist Church, 828 Caspers St. You can find the list of events here.

— Photos by Logan Bury