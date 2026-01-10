Saturday, January 10, 2026
ICE protest draws 500-plus to Hwy 99 and 196th Saturday

Protesters make their feelings known Saturday morning.
A woman identifying herself as Karen J. leads the protest.
Dave Peterson with his sign.
Gabrielle Cameron waves at passing cars.
Edmonds City Councilmember Will Chen speaks with fellow demonstrators.
A passing vehicle passenger waves in support.

An estimated crowd of 500-plus protesters lined Highway 99 at 196th Street Southwest in Lynnwood Saturday morning in response to recent incidents involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers across the U.S.

The protests are part of a nationwide response this weekend from the ICE Out for Good Coalition “to honor the lives lost at the hands of ICE, demand accountability and make visible the human cost of this administration’s actions.”

Events will continue Sunday, Jan.11, including a vigil from 4-5 p.m. at Edmonds United Methodist Church, 828 Caspers St. You can find the list of events here.

— Photos by Logan Bury

