In Days Gone By: Cinema boxed candies of the 1950s-1970s

Last week we published a two-part article regarding Charles and Adda Bienz and their 36-year legacy of operating Bienz Confectionery in downtown Edmonds. In researching the article and in the comments section below the articles, people remembered going to the confectionery and then walking a short distance to the Princess Theater to watch a movie.

As a youngster growing up in southeast Portland, we did not have a confectionery nearby. The only place to find candy was a small neighborhood grocery store, which had limited shelf space. Sure, there were Snickers, Milky Way, Hersey’s chocolate bars, Butterfingers, etc. along with Tootsie rolls and Juicy Fruit, Spearmint and Bazooka bubble gum. But our choices were very limited.

It wasn’t until my mother took me to my first motion picture that I discovered the world of boxed candy. In speaking with others in Edmonds over the past week, I have discovered that my experience was not that unique.

Based on those conversations and with their help, I have compiled a list of 10 boxed candies that people said they discovered at a motion picture theater. For each one, I have chosen to provide a little historical background. Let’s see if any of these bring back fond memories

Note: Photos are provided by Wikipedia unless otherwise noted. I believe all the candies are still manufactured and available today, and consumable possibly at your local theater.

DOTS: The original Dots were chewy, cone-shaped gumdrops. The classic assortment featured cherry, strawberry, lemon, lime and orange flavors. DOTS were invented by the Mason Candy Company in 1945, a New York-based manufacturer, who launched them as a spin-off to their popular Black Crows licorice gumdrops. Tootsie Roll Industries acquired the brand in 1972.

GOOD & PLENTY: The flavor is described as a blend of sweet black licorice with hints of natural and artificial flavor, often with anise oil notes. Good & Plenty is America’s oldest branded candy. It was originally made in 1893 by the Quaker City Confectionery Company in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its sweet black licorice is capsule shaped with a hard pink and white candy shell.

MILK DUDS: Milk Duds were created by F. Hoffman & Company in Chicago in 1928. The self-effacing name was derived because the chocolate-covered caramel candies couldn’t be made perfectly round, so they were considered “duds.” The candy was later acquired by the M.J. Holloway Company, another Chicago-based candy company that expanded Milk Duds’ marketplace. Today the Hershey Company manufactures the product under a license agreement.

WHOPPERS: The chocolate-covered malted milk balls were first introduced under the brand name of “Giants,” by Chicago-based Overland Candy Company in 1939. It was rebranded as “Whoppers” in 1949 by Leaf Brands, which had merged with Overland. Hershey’s took over production via a licensing agreement in 1996.

The idea for chocolate-covered malted milk balls originated with Forrest Mars Sr., who created a similar candy, “Maltesers” in the UK in 1937.

RED HOTS: Red Hots were invented by the Ferrara Pan Candy Company (now just Ferrara) in Chicago and introduced around 1932. The company used a “cold panned” method to manufacture the candy.

According to Ferrara, the “cold panned” method involved slowly building layers of sugar and flavor (cinnamon oil) onto a hard center in rotating pans creating small, uniform, and intensely flavored candies with a hard shell and smooth finish. It’s a technique that coats a solid core with syrup, flavorings (like cinnamaldehyde for heat) and a final glaze.

HOT TAMALES: Hot Tamales are chewy, cinnamon-flavored candies known for their sweet and spicy “sweet heat” taste. They feature an intense cinnamon flavor with a soft, gummy-like texture. They were introduced in the 1950s by the Just Born Candy Company. The company was founded by Russian immigrants in Brooklyn N.Y. in 1923 and later moved to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania in 1932. Hot Tamales are still manufactured by the third generation Just Born Candy Company.

JUJUBES: Jujubes are a gummy bear-like candy invented by the New York City-based Hiede Candy Company in the 1920s. They are significantly firmer than standard gummy bears. Some fans state they are like “biting into little rocks,” because they are designed to be sucked on and softened rather than chewed immediately. The classic assortment includes five distinct colors and flavors including two unique floral flavors…purple (violet), blue (lilac), red (wild cherry), yellow (lemon), green (lime).

RAISINETS: Raisinets are sun-ripened, plump, juicy California raisins covered in rich creamy milk chocolate. Raisinets were invented in 1927 by the Blumenthal Brothers Chocolate Company in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a family-owned business. Raisinets were acquired by Nestlé in 1984, and are now made by the Ferrara Candy Group, which bought several Nestlé brands in 2018.

SUGAR BABIES: Sugar Babies are a soft, chewy, milk caramel candy. They were originally created by the James O. Welch Company, a Cambridge, Massachusetts candy company founded in 1927. The company and its products were later purchased by Nabisco (National Biscuit Company) in 1963. Thirty years later, in 1993, Tootsie Roll Industries purchased Sugar Babies and manufactures it today.

Note: Sugar Daddies — another product originally developed by the Welch Company — is a classic, long-lasting caramel lollipop, on a stick. Sugar Babies were made to be more chewable than Sugar Daddies.

JUNIOR MINTS: Junior Mints have a creamy, cool peppermint filling that is covered by a dark chocolate coating. They were introduced in movie theaters in 1949 by the James O. Welch Company. Like Sugar Babies, the Junior Mints product was sold to Nabisco in 1963 and later acquired by Tootsie Roll Industries in 1993.

In Reflection:

I am thankful that my mother decided to take me to the movies. Without those trips I would have missed out on an important part of my “sweet tooth” education.

I also want to mention that I discovered three additional non-boxed candies at my local theater.

The first was a long white candy bar that was described as a honey-sweetened nougat loaded with roasted peanuts, made from ingredients like corn syrup, sugar, honey and offering a sweet and nutty flavor with a distinctive firm, chewy texture. Talk about chewy. The first time I took a bite into a “Big Hunk,” I had trouble extracting my teeth from it.

The second candy had a provocative name — albeit somewhat counter-intuitive — emphasizing that the candy is too hard to bite and must be slowly savored, i.e. “Jawbreakers.”

Lastly, there was offering at my local theater that I thought was a sad excuse for candy.

It was made by mixing sugar, corn syrup and a binder (gelatin) with flavorings and colors. Once the dough formed it was flattened into sheets, cut into wafer shapes, and repeatedly dried to achieve a distinctive firm, chalky texture. The result — NECCO Wafers.

Thanks go to Wikipedia, The Library of Congress and the Chicago History Museum for their contributions to this article.