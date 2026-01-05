In Days Gone By: Historic Edmonds Opera House renovation — and discoveries during the process

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

In May 1924 we published a two-part story about preserving the Edmonds Opera House that had been built by A.M. Yost in 1909. In Part 2, we documented the fact that the building, which is now the home of the Masonic Temple #165, had suffered significant damage due to a frozen water pipe and a sewer backup, which flooded a portion of the building.

The bathroom floors — along with ceilings, walls and carpets in the rooms below — were severely damaged, resulting in estimated repair costs of approximately $70,000 and funds were needed to repair the damage and renovate the space.

In Part 2 and in a follow-up article, we further reviewed the dance controversies surrounding Bob Wheeler’s dances at the Opera House in the early 1930s.

The follow-up article referenced the fact that Bob Wheeler and his dance band were extremely popular, bringing people from around the region to Edmonds. But there were a few prominent citizens who were strongly opposed to the dances. They contended that alcohol was present at the dances and that led to rowdiness, loud noises throughout the night and immoral behavior.

Wheeler and even some of the city’s law enforcement stated that they did not deem alcohol as a problem. People who appeared to be intoxicated were reportedly being turned away by the authorities.

You can read the entire story about the dance controversies here.

This article will provide an update on the repairs being made to the historic Edmonds Opera House as well as a look at several recent discoveries in building that shed further light on its use during the Prohibition era and more.

Repair, renovation and upgrades

Once the damage was assessed and damaged materials removed, a four-phase plan was put in place to repair and upgrade the facility so that it would be a greater asset to Edmonds.

The Four Phases

Phase 1: Repair the plumbing leaks and build a multi-purpose conference room while preserving the historic support columns and beams.

This phase is now complete. The Daniel Yost Conference room is equipped with a large conference table that seats 10 people and there is ample room for an additional dozen chairs along the walls.

Daniel Yost was the eldest son of A.M. Yost, manager of Edmonds first telephone company, president of the Chamber of Commerce and a master in the Masonic Lodge.

The conference room is available for public use and has video conferencing and presentation capabilities. The room has Wi-Fi and power outlets in the center console of the table. The large conference table is accompanied by 10 comfortable multifunction executive chairs. A breakout nook, water cooler and coffee maker are also included. There is also an ADA-compliant bathroom nearby.

Phase 2: Repairs to and upgrades of the downstairs hallway and inside stairway that needs to the floor above. This phase has also been completed.

Phase 3: This phase consists of updating the existing dining room and new game room. It entails removing the existing tongue-and-groove fir ceiling, and insulating and sound proofing between the joists. It also involves adding a new heating and cooling system, new lighting and carpet.

It is hoped that Phase 3 will be completed by the end of July.

Phase 4: This phase will consist of updating the large kitchen, which is located adjacent to the dining and conference rooms. The kitchen will be upgraded with new cabinets and countertops. New laminate flooring will also be installed in the bathrooms.

This phase is scheduled to be completed in late October or early November.

The entirety of the work is being funded solely by donations, and all the work is being done by volunteers.

The Discoveries

After the frozen water pipe and sewer backup damage was initially discovered, an assessment of the needed repairs was required. During the assessment process this led workers to examine different areas and, in some cases, “peel” back layers and examine areas that had not been looked at for decades.

Discovery 1:

The clown was found in the rafters behind the stage. In the 1920s there was a wide variety of productions including locally organized follies conducted on the stage in the main auditorium. Who left the clown and when are questions that probably will never be answered.

Discovery 2:

A reel-to-reel tape recorder with the name Edward R. Murrow written on a tape attachment was discovered below the main stairway.

Edward R. Murrow was an American broadcast journalist and war correspondent. He first gained prominence during World War II with a series of live radio broadcasts from Europe for the news division of CBS.

It is not known at this time what is on the tape, but it is possible that it dates to the early 1940s when the Opera House housed the Edmonds Company of the Washington State Guard Reserve.

Discoveries 3, 4, 5 and 6

The following four items were found hidden atop a support beam near the conference and dining rooms.

The American Medicinal Spirits Company (AMS Co.) was a key player during U.S. Prohibition (1920-1933), formed by National Distillers to bottle and sell whiskey legally for medicinal purposes, they consolidated brands like Old Taylor, Crab Orchard and Old Grand-dad under a single license. AMS exploited the legal loophole for medicinal alcohol, becoming one of the few companies to survive the era.

Henry K. Wampole & Company was a Philadelphia-based pharmaceutical company known for its medicinal preparations such as “tonics.” In essence, Wampole’s medicinal whiskey (or tonic) was part of the broad category of patent medicines sold in distinctive bottles, leveraging alcohol and other ingredients for perceived health benefits, skirting the Prohibition laws.

J.G. Fox & Company was a Seattle beverage company during the first three decades of the twentieth century. During Prohibition, when the manufacture and sale of alcohol were illegal, the company adapted to produce non-alcoholic and low-alcoholic beverages. Their product line included items like soda, ginger ale, root beer, sparkling water and “Fox Snappy Drinks.” To what degree the “Snappy Drinks” contained alcohol is unclear.

Given where these four items were found, on top of a support beam below the dance floor, it isn’t hard to speculate that some party revelers went to the lower portion of the building, imbibed a little and then hid their empty bottles. If so, they have been hidden there for approximately 95 years.

In Reflection

The historic Edmonds Opera House/Masonic Lodge is a testament to our early beginnings. The support beams and columns in the new Daniel Yost Conference Room came from local mills and the building was built by Daniel’s father, one of the most revered citizens of early Edmonds.

Since the building’s purchase in 1947 by the Masonic Lodge, the building has continued to be well maintained and has continued to serve the Edmonds community for decades.

The recent discoveries only cement the building’s legacy…”if only the walls could talk.”

Today, donations and volunteers are still needed to complete the final two phases of the renovation project. To support this effort to restore one of the city’s oldest buildings, visit Edmondsmasonic.com/assist and click on the “Help Us Maintain Our Building.” All of what you donate goes toward building maintenance and upkeep.

If you are interested in renting the new Daniel Yost Conference Room or other portions of the building, contact the Masonic Lodge at edmondsmasonic165@gmail.com.

Thanks go to Steve Carter, Kelly Humann and Steve Pennington for their assistance in researching this article.