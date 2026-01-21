Judi Smith: Pillar of Mountlake Terrace community was known for her infectious sense of humor

Judith A. Smith

Oct 29, 1941 – Jan 10, 2026

Judith Anne Smith

Lovingly known to all as Judi, was a beacon of joy and laughter who made her grand entrance into the world on October 29, 1941, in Bremerton, WA, and took her final, peaceful bow on January 10, 2026, in Mountlake Terrace, WA. Judi, infectious sense of humor, lived a life that exemplified the beauty of blending faith with fun.

Judi’s early years were spent in the company of her beloved parents, George and Lois Bowles. She was the spark in her family, a sister to Marcia, Jim, and Vicki, and later the heart of her own family as a loving wife to Jerry E. Smith, and a nurturing mother to Stephanie and Scott D. Smith, embracing Tisa S. Smith as a daughter in law. Her legacy continued with her adored grandchildren, Michael Riser Jr. and Samantha Riser, who inherited her cheeky wit and endless capacity for love. Her family was her pride, her joy, and the source of many of her best punchlines.

Judi was a proud graduate of Wapato High School, class of 1960. It was there that she began to weave her tapestry of community involvement, a theme that would color her entire life. With Jerry by her side, Judi opened several businesses in Mountlake Terrace, including Terrace Auto Parts and Cedar Plaza Deli, among others. She was more than a businesswoman; she was a pillar of the community, cocreating the Tour de Terrace, which brought smiles as surely as it did visitors to the town she loved so dearly.

Her membership in organizations such as the Lions Club, Nile Shrine Center, Senior Center, and was marked by her tireless energy and the laughter she spread as effortlessly as butter on warm bread. Judi’s an opportunity to find the joy in every moment.

Her interests were as varied as her punchlines. Judi could often be found working at the parts store, her hands as skilled with sewing and knitting needles. She was a master of the arts & crafts, sewing, and ceramics, and her kitchen was a place of culinary wizardry where recipes were guidelines, and taste tests were mandatory. On any given day, she could outfish, outcamp, and outjoke anyone willing to challenge her.

Judi’s life was a masterclass in balancing dedication with delight. She served her community, raised a beautiful family, and never lost sight of the importance of a good laugh. Her memory will be cherished by her brother, Jim, sister Vicki, her many nieces, nephews, loved ones, and friends who were all touched by her radiant spirit.

As we bid farewell to Judith Anne Smith, we imagine her in Heaven, swapping stories with the angels, and making sure even they know the punchline. Her departure from this earth was as she lived her life naturally and with grace. Judi’s laughter, love, and legacy will resonate for generations, and while we will miss her dearly, we take comfort in knowing that she left the world a brighter, more joyful place.

The Smith Family