Learn to ‘stop the bleed’ during free class in Everett Jan. 15

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Life-threatening bleeding can happen in people injured in serious accidents or disasters. Learn how to “stop the bleed” during a free one-hour training starting from 2-3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 15 at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett.
You’ll learn three quick techniques to help save a life before someone bleeds out: (1) How to use your hands to apply pressure to a wound; (2) How to pack a wound to control bleeding and (3) How to correctly apply a tourniquet. These three techniques will empower you to assist in an emergency and potentially save a life. You will receive a certificate upon completion.
The class will be in Providence’s Medical Office Building’s Cascade conference room, 1700 13th St., Everett.
Learn more and register here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.