LETI offers scholarship opportunity for Spanish study in Spain in 2026

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Latino Educational Training Institute (LETI) is offering a scholarship for one Latino student, ages 18 to 25, to study Spanish in León, Spain, during the Spring 2026 semester.

This scholarship covers nearly all expenses for an immersive academic and cultural experience abroad, according to LETI’s press release. The scholarship includes room and board, 20 hours per week of Spanish and cultural instruction, excursions and travel insurance. The only cost to the selected student is airfare.

Prospective students can apply here.