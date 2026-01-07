Letter to the editor: Thanks for the informative police presentation

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Editor:
Monday night, my wife and I attended the Edmonds Civic Roundtable Event at the Edmonds Waterfront Center They invited Police Chief Dawkins to give a talk and Q&A opportunity.
We wanted to thank all involved, especially the Chief, for a very educational event. We learned so many new things about her job and the frustrations with running a department that is bordering on an extremely short staff, their responsibilities and her recommendations for us, the citizens of Edmonds. Very informative and eye-opening suggestions from the Chief.
Thanks again to one and all.
Ed Thomas
Edmonds
