Letter to the editor: The final insult to ‘Big Red’

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Editor:
The final insult to “Big Red” by the Boardwalk Condominium Board and the City of Edmonds Planning and Development Department:
The Boardwalk Condominium Board described a Blue Cloak White Fir tree and submitted it as their choice to replace Big Red in their Permit Application that was integral to the Approval process. Ref: PLN2024-0005 Staff Report with attachments pdf, Attachment 5, Page 8.
However, a spindly, little deciduous tree was recently planted to replace ‘Big Red’. That tree is not in compliance with the Approved PLN2024-0005 Permit issued by the City of Edmonds Planning & Development Department!
When I notified Michael Clugston, planning and development director, that the Boardwalk Board had no intention of following their Approved PLN2024-0005 Permit for Replanting, he wrote back: “Thank you for the information – the City will respond as needed to ensure compliance with the issued permit.”
If the non-enforcement of the planting of a Blue Cloak White Fir is allowed to stand, the City’s very own planning and development department will be the embarrassment of Edmonds. The many, many, many in the Edmonds community — aware of the saga of Big Red, will realize that any statement made by the City of Edmonds about their caring for the green environment is a falsehood.
In memory of ‘Big Red’ …
Dennis L. Weaver
Edmonds
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.