Letter to the editor: The final insult to ‘Big Red’

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Editor:

The final insult to “Big Red” by the Boardwalk Condominium Board and the City of Edmonds Planning and Development Department:

The Boardwalk Condominium Board described a Blue Cloak White Fir tree and submitted it as their choice to replace Big Red in their Permit Application that was integral to the Approval process. Ref: PLN2024-0005 Staff Report with attachments pdf, Attachment 5, Page 8.

However, a spindly, little deciduous tree was recently planted to replace ‘Big Red’. That tree is not in compliance with the Approved PLN2024-0005 Permit issued by the City of Edmonds Planning & Development Department!

When I notified Michael Clugston, planning and development director, that the Boardwalk Board had no intention of following their Approved PLN2024-0005 Permit for Replanting, he wrote back: “Thank you for the information – the City will respond as needed to ensure compliance with the issued permit.”

If the non-enforcement of the planting of a Blue Cloak White Fir is allowed to stand, the City’s very own planning and development department will be the embarrassment of Edmonds. The many, many, many in the Edmonds community — aware of the saga of Big Red, will realize that any statement made by the City of Edmonds about their caring for the green environment is a falsehood.

In memory of ‘Big Red’ …

Dennis L. Weaver

Edmonds